Anyone can work to pay BRL 466,000 and go to Mars

South African billionaire Elon Musk, founder of electric car maker Tesla, said yesterday that “anyone can work and save” to pay the amount of US$ 100 thousand (or R$ 466 thousand, at the current exchange rate) and travel to Mars.

Aerospace systems maker SpaceX, which is also controlled by Musk, plans to build a self-sustaining city on the red planet in the coming decades — the idea is to bring up to a million people to live there. Last year, the mogul said the company wants to land its Starship rockets on Mars well before 2030.

During the conversation with the head of TED conferences, Chris Anderson, published yesterday, Musk was asked about the company’s ambitious plan and the high price of the ticket.

If moving to Mars costs, for the sake of argument, $100,000, then I think anyone can work and save and eventually have $100,000 so they can go to Mars if they want to. We want to make available [as viagens] for anyone who wants to go. Elon Musk

The billionaire – considered the richest man in the world, according to a ranking released by the magazine “Forbes” (Look below)— He also mentioned, in the interview, other possibilities for financing space travel, such as sponsorship from governments or through loans.

THE SpaceX it even raised about $850 million in funding, despite one of the company’s prototype rockets exploding during landing after a high-altitude launch test. Musk is part of the list of billionaires who are chasing the so-called “age of space tourism”.

The tycoon’s ambitious plan

In 2020, Musk reported that to create the Martian city and take thousands of people, he plans to build a fleet of 1,000 Starships, the 120-meter-tall gleaming spacecraft that SpaceX is designing for passenger space travel.

100 ships would be manufactured per year, over a period of 10 years. The goal, according to him, is to reach the surreal number of three launches a day, towards the red planet, to take not only the colonists, but tons of resources and equipment.

Each ship could carry 100 people and 100 tons of cargo. Thus, a population of 1 million Earthlings could inhabit Mars by 2050.

Musk is named the richest man in the world

In April, Elon Musk was named the richest person in the world in 2022, with an estimated fortune of US$ 219 billion (R$ 1.021 trillion), according to a ranking by the American magazine Forbes.

It was the first time Musk appeared in the first place. He made $68 billion in a year after a 33% jump in Tesla stock.

He left Jeff Bezos in second place, with $171 billion (R$ 797.25 billion), leader of the list for four years. The Amazon founder, who has also invested in space tourism, lost his post as Amazon stock slumped and his charitable donations took $6 billion out of his fortune.