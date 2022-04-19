Are new Russian attacks ‘revenge’ for sinking of the Moskva?

The Ukrainian capital Kiev and the city of Lviv, the largest in the west of the country and one of the closest to Poland, have again come under Russian attacks.

According to official Russian media, more than 300 targets were hit by bombs across Ukraine, including Kiev, during the early hours of Monday (18/04). Lviv authorities said at least seven people died as a result of the attacks.







Smoke over Lviv skyline after Russian missile attacks Photo: Reuters / BBC News Brazil

Among the targets in the city located about 60 kilometers from the Polish border are military installations and a tire workshop.

“Forty cars were destroyed there [na oficina]. Thank God the death toll was not higher,” Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi told a news conference.

The bombings against Kiev and Lviv followed a period of relative calm in the cities, after Russian forces withdrew their troops from the capital and shifted much of the focus of the war to the east of the country, especially the Donbas region, in recent weeks.

The move over the weekend sparked a slew of speculation about Russian strategy.

For Mark Lowen, a BBC News reporter sent to Kiev, the attacks in recent days are a kind of warning that Moscow has not yet completed its mission in the capital and other regions beyond the east of the country.

At the same time, the bombings may have been ordered as a form of revenge for the sinking of the Moskva ship last week.

“The daily attacks are clearly Russian revenge for the sinking of their flagship Black Sea ship, the Moskva, last week,” Lowen says in his review.

The missile cruiser Moskva, the main vessel of the Russian Black Sea fleet, sank after being deeply damaged by an explosion on Wednesday (13/04).

Ukraine’s government claims the explosion was caused by an attack carried out by its forces. Moscow, meanwhile, says the sinking happened after a fire on board, which caused an “ammunition explosion” stored in the Moskva.

The ship’s sinking was humiliating for Moscow – the biggest loss of a Russian warship since World War II. And while Russian forces have tried to show resilience by releasing photos of the surviving crew, it’s a bitter loss, one that Russia would not let go unnoticed.

New footage purporting to show the ship shortly before it sank has been circulating online.

The footage was reportedly taken on April 14, the day after Ukraine claimed to have hit Moskva.

The Kremlin responded to the publication of the photos: “We have seen the footage, but we cannot say how authentic and true it is,” said President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

The new photos don’t immediately prove either side’s claims – but there’s no sign of a storm at the time of the video.

The BBC showed footage of the ship to naval expert Jonathan Bentham of the International Institute for Strategic Studies, who said the visible damage sustained by the cruiser was consistent with a possible Neptune missile strike, but stressed that other causes could not be ruled out.

“The smoke marks on the port side appear to be close to the waterline. This could indicate missiles that glide over the sea, such as the Neptune missiles,” Bentham said.

The expert also noted the hangar doors gaping open, which he believes suggests a hasty attempt at a helicopter evacuation. “You would normally close the doors as a good practice to isolate anything in the hangar,” Bentham said.

Shock and destruction in Lviv

The deaths recorded in Lviv on Monday are the first among civilians in the city since the war began.

According to Mayor Andriy Sadovyi, 11 people were injured in the bombings, and the death toll could rise further in the coming days.





Firefighters work at the site of missile attacks on buildings in the Ukrainian city of Lviv Photo: Reuters / BBC News Brazil

Lviv was used as a transit point by tens of thousands of people who fled to neighboring Poland after weeks of attacks in cities such as Kiev, Kharkiv and Mariupol.

But according to the city’s mayor, the latest bombings have shown that there are now “no safe and unsafe places” in Ukraine. “Everyone is insecure,” he told reporters.

And with Russian forces shifting their focus to the east of the country, the attacks in Lviv have left many residents in shock.

“When we see [ataques] in Mariupol, when we see it in Kharkiv, we see it through the prism of a great tragedy,” Sadovyi told the BBC. “But when it happens at home, people see through the loss of the person you saw and worked with just 30 minutes ago.” .

Officials said the missiles hit three warehouses and a workshop, where a group of colleagues had gathered for coffee before work.

Yury Baran – who worked in the shop’s IT area – was among them.

His parents, Anatoly and Maria, went to the scene of the attack to look for their son who was less than a month away from turning 27. Volunteers helping to dig through the rubble gave them the news of Yury’s passing.





Destruction after attacks in Lviv Photo: Reuters / BBC News Brazil

“Human beings cannot do these things. They are not human beings, they are barbarian invaders,” Anatoly said of the Russians.

Valya has lived in a building near the bombing site since she was born. The 70-year-old woman heard the sirens just before 8 am local time but ignored them as she assumed she would be safe.

The explosion knocked her to the ground. “I was so scared,” she said. “Everything was shaking, all the glass shattered.”

Still in her pajamas, she wandered down the street in a daze until a neighbor yelled at her to take refuge in a shelter. “My heart was pounding,” she said. “I’m lucky that was just the [onda de choque] and not a rocket.”





Valya didn’t protect herself when the sirens rang, before an explosion shattered her home’s window. Photo: BBC News Brazil

In an interview with the BBC after the attacks, Sadovyi said residents of the city would now take air raid sirens more seriously.

Russian attacks had already hit the Lviv region in March, when they injured five people, but these are the first confirmed civilian deaths in the city. “I think that after today the residents of Lviv will not question, should I go to the basement or not?” said the mayor.

The weekend attacks destroyed the sense of security that many felt in the west of the country.

Sunday (17/04) was the first day since the beginning of the war that the number of people who crossed the border with Poland towards Ukraine exceeded the number of people leaving the country. Some refugees interviewed by the BBC said they were returning home after fleeing the east of the country.

The city of Lviv itself has become a haven for fleeing civilians, aid groups, foreign diplomats and journalists. Authorities recently extended the curfew to 11pm and downtown bars and churches were busy over the weekend.

With reporting by Toby Luckhurst and Mariana Maglych of BBC News in Lviv, Dan Johnson and Mohamed Madi, and Shayan Sardarizadeh and Leo Sands of BBC Monitoring