Argentina announces tax on ‘unexpected’ corporate profits

The Argentine government announced this Monday, 18th, a series of economic measures taking into account the restoration of the population’s purchasing power and combating the effects of the price shock caused by the war in ukrainewhich mainly affects the foods and the fuels.

Among the elements is the increase in the values ​​of a series of aids paid by the government, including support for retirees and workers without formal income.

To offset the costs of the measures, the government announced a tax on “windfall gains”, which seeks to capture the “unexpected” revenues obtained by certain companies due to the effects of the war in Ukraine, including export sectors.

“We have to ask those who have had a windfall to contribute,” said the president. Alberto Fernandez at an event at Casa Rosada in which he spoke about the actions. In his view, it is necessary that “large companies contribute to generate more development and equality”.

Also present, the local Economy Minister, Martín Guzmán, argued that the war in Ukraine “is generating very strong pressures on the prices of food, energy and metals around the world” and a “crisis in the distribution of income”.

In this sense, he anticipated that in the coming weeks the government will seek to develop a “mechanism” that allows “capturing part of the unexpected income” that are “the product of the shock that the war implies and that makes certain sectors of the economy have the possibility of obtaining a extraordinary income”.

The Minister of Economy stated that a rate will be established on such unexpected components of revenue in companies that have taxable net profits of more than 1 billion pesos in the year (approximately US$ 8.7 billion or R$ 40.7 million). In 2021, only 3.2% of companies in Argentina had a net profit above that amount.

“If this unexpected income is channeled to productive investment, the value of the contribution will be lower, because we seek to have an Argentina with more capacity to generate work”, affirmed Guzmán. According to him, the central objective of the government is “to guarantee the growth of the workers’ purchasing power”.

Guzmán indicated that there will be other criteria for applying the tax, including that net income has increased significantly this year and that the profit margin has been “abnormally high” in 2022.

In addition, the contribution payable will be lower if the company allocates the extraordinary income obtained to productive investment. “We need those who have unexpectedly won to collaborate with their tax contribution to help those left behind,” Fernández said.

“The goals of the fiscal, monetary and reserve accumulation plans were met. In other words, the economic policy implemented is in line with what was planned,” said the minister. “What we are looking for is to build a mechanism to ensure that the shock of war does not have an uneven and regressive impact on our society,” Guzmán said.

According to him, the measures promote the real recovery of purchasing power in the country.

Inflation and earnings

Argentina, which for years has registered high levels of inflation, is going through a period of acceleration in price increases, with inflation accumulated in the first quarter of the year of 16.1% and that only in March was 6.7% in relation to February. In the last 12 months, accumulated inflation is 55.1%, one of the highest in the world.

President Alberto Fernández admitted that his government is “failing” in the distribution of income because “inflation consumes a large part of the salary increases and the expected income for the most vulnerable sectors”.

Last year, inflation in Argentina was 50.9%, while on average wages grew by 53.4%, but the income of the most vulnerable sectors grew below the rate of expansion of consumer prices.

According to official data, almost a third of employees in Argentina are self-employed and three out of ten salaried workers work informally.

The poverty rate in Argentina stood at 37.3% of the urban population in the second half of 2021, while the indigence rate stood at 8.2%, but these rates are forecast to be higher in the first half of 2022 due to the increase of the value of the basic basket.

In the last month of March, food prices registered a high of 7.2% in relation to February and 20.9% in relation to March of last year, while accumulating a high of 59.7% in the first quarter of the year. / WITH EFE AGENCY