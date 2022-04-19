Atlético-MG doctor explains Keno’s eye surgery after accident: “No serious injury” | athletic-mg

In Monday’s training, forward Keno trained with the ball alongside his teammates, released by the DM, recovering from a hip injury. And, by sheer unhappiness, he became Atlético-MG’s low again, due to an eye injury. Situation generated by an accident with a partner, which resulted in minor surgery.

The doctor Rodrigo Lasmar, head of Atlético’s DM, gave the necessary explanations about the clinical condition of shirt 11. Keno had an injury to the white membrane of his eye, as well as his eyelid, when a partner’s finger entered the region during training.

Nothing is more worrying, after exams and surgery, which demand further evaluations and observations in the next 48 hours.

– He had to have a procedure, minor surgery, to correct the injury. He underwent initial evaluations that ruled out more serious injuries, such as to the retina. But it will remain under observation, new tests will be carried out – Lasmar told Rádio 98 FM.

Keno was absent from Atlético in the last two matches, against América-MG (Libertadores) and Athletico-PR (Brazilian Championship). Galo will face Brasiliense on Wednesday, at Mineirão, for the third round of the Copa do Brasil. Then Coritiba, on Saturday, for the Brazilian.

Everything indicates that Keno will remain away from activities for this game of the Copa do Brasil, in which the participation of Hulk is pending. The striker remains in Miami after the birth of daughter Zaya last Monday.

– Too early to talk about recovery time. We believe that he will soon recover. The determination of the deadline depends on a time, we will wait today, tomorrow, 48 hours after the surgery – said Lasmar.

