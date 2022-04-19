Atlético-MG opens MLS doors and has sale of Dylan Borrero in the process of being consecrated | athletic-mg

The newest departure from Atlético-MG will be from Dylan Borrero to the New England Revolution. The attacking midfielder has an advanced exit agreement for US football. It will be another market move by Galo in Major League Soccer (MLS).

Previously, the club had loaned midfielder Alan Franco to Charlotte FC, a new club in the elite division of North American football. Shortly after, he also ceded defender Micael to Houston Dynamo. However, the transfer has not been made official.

Dylan Borrero, who had important moments at the beginning of 2022, with goals and assists, was cut from the match against Athletico-PR due to a foreign limit. A situation that helps to understand your trading, too.

Today, Galo has seven “gringos” for five spots in national, state and regional competitions. And with expectation of the arrival of Cristian Pavón in the second half.

At the end of 2019, Atlético had already traded Yimmi Chará for US$ 6 million to Portland Timbers. In the opposite direction, in terms of acquisitions, Galo hired Jefferson Savarino from Real Salt Lake to fill Chará’s spot. More recently, he bought Fábio Gomes, from Oeste-SP, just after the striker stood out in the New York Red Bulls.

The MLS window is one of the few still open for signings. It is active until the 4th of May, while in Brazil it is no longer possible to register new players since the 12th of April.

THE ge found that Dylan Borrero’s situation is well advanced and will be implemented by the parties. The negotiation value is around R$ 20 million. Galo signed the player in 2019 from Independiente Santa Fe for €1 million at the time.

Dylan Borrero has 47 games and three goals scored for Atlético, having participated in the club’s latest achievements: Brazilian 2021, Copa do Brasil 2021, Supercopa do Brasil 2022, and three-time champion of Minas Gerais (2020-2022).

With the departure of Dylan Borrero, Atlético will have a squad of 30 players, considering that Savinho is negotiated with the City Group, although he has been linked again. Recently, there was the farewell of Tchê Tchê (Botafogo) and young players like Echaporã, Luis Felipe and Vitor Mendes, all on loan.

