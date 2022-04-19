Atlético-MG: Zaya is born, Hulk’s first daughter with Camila Ângelo | athletic-mg

Hulk is the father of Ian, 13, Tiago, 11, and Alice, 9, fruits of the attacker’s previous relationship with Iran Ângelo, Camila’s aunt. According to information released by the player himself, Zaya was born with 53.3 centimeters and 3.89 kilograms.

The striker was out of the match against Athletico-PR, won by Galo, this Sunday, in Curitiba, for the second round of the Brazilian Championship. The forecast is that the player will return to Belo Horizonte in the next few days. Hulk will be reassessed before the first leg of the third phase of the Copa do Brasil, on Wednesday, at 19h, against Brasiliense, in Mineirão, to see if he will be used.

Galo has another important casualty in the attack. Before the match against América-MG, last week, Atlético-MG reported that Keno was out of the game due to hip pain. The following day, tests showed an injury, and the athlete started treatment.

In this Sunday’s match, in Curitiba, Ademir and Eduardo Sasha formed the Atletica attack duo. If Keno and Hulk are left out again, coach Antonio Mohamed can repeat the team that defeated Athletico-PR, for the Brasileirão. Galo leads the championship table with six points in two games and 100% success in the national dispute.

