Atlético-MG’s board of directors exposes details of Dylan Borrero’s negotiation for Major League Soccer

The board of Atlético-MG is negotiating the departure of Dylan Borrero to New England. The attacking midfielder has an advanced agreement destined for United States football. Given this, it will be another move by the Rooster towards the Major League Soccer (MLS). The executives had lent the steering wheel Alan Franco to the Charlotte FCa club in the elite division of North American football.

The board also ceded the defender Michael to the Houston Dynamobut as reported by the portal ‘GE‘, the transfer has not yet been made official. Dylan Barrero started the current season well, scoring goals and providing assists. However, he ended up being cut from the confrontation against the Atletico-PR by foreign limit. A statement that clarifies the negotiation.

Currently in the squad of the club from Minas Gerais, there are seven foreign players, for five spots in national, state and regional competitions. It is worth noting that there is an expectation for the arrival of Cristian Pavón in the next transfer window. At the end of the 2019 season, the Athletic had already negotiated Yimmi Chara for about 6 million dollars to Portland Timbers.

For the player’s vacancy, the board hired Jefferson Savarinoof Real Salt Lake. The transfer window of MLS is one of the few still open for negotiations. The window closes on the 4th, but in national football it is no longer possible to register new players since the last 12th.