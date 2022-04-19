Atltico: in negotiation with the US team, Dylan Borrero takes exams in BH

photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico Dylan Borrero underwent medical examinations in BH to expedite negotiations with the US club

Atltico is closer to agreeing the sale of Colombian midfielder Dylan Borrero to the New England Revolution, from the United States. This Monday, according to the supersports, the player underwent examinations at a unit at the Mater Dei Hospital, in the capital of Minas Gerais, as a way of speeding up the negotiation.

The New England Revolution offered $4.5 million for 80% of Dylan Borrero’s economic rights. Atltico would still have the remaining 20%, which would mean profit in a future transaction of the Colombian by the North American club.

The proposal was forwarded to the alvinegra board by businessman Andr Cury. The agent, who is in a lawsuit to collect commissions from other negotiations at the Minas Gerais club, still has a good business relationship with the Atletico fans.

Dylan has a contract with Galo until December 2024 and is experiencing the best phase at the club. Since the arrival of Argentine commander Turco Mohamed, he has had more opportunities and has played mainly as a winger on the left side.

This season, Dylan has made 11 appearances, scored one goal and provided two assists. There were ten games in the Campeonato Mineiro and one in the Libertadores. In 2021, the Colombian entered the field 26 times and scored on two occasions. In 2020, there were only ten matches with the alvinegra shirt.

Dylan arrived at Galo in January 2020, when he was 18 years old and was touted as one of the great promises of Colombian football. The purchase of the rights to Independiente Santa Fe, from Colombia, was closed for 1 million euros (at the time R$ 4.2 million). Due to the delay of some installments, the Minas Gerais club was called to FIFA. Altogether, the acquisition of the midfielder cost the Atletico coffers R$5.19 million, including interest.