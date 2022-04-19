Atltico seeks agreement to renew right-back Mariano’s contract

photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico Right-back Mariano, holder of Atltico and has a contract until December Atltico has open negotiations to renew the contract of right-back Mariano, which expires in December 2022. Both parties want the partnership to continue and are working towards an agreement.

“We are talking”, summarized businessman Marcelo Robalinho, who manages the player’s career, in contact with the supersports. If he does not renew, Mariano will be able to sign a pre-contract with another club as of July and leave Cidade do Galo for free in January 2023. The expectation, however, is that the relationship will be expanded soon.

Ensuring Mariano’s permanence is one of the short-term goals of the alvinegra board. At 35 years old, he is the experienced right-back for the team led by coach Antonio Mohamed. The age considered advanced, however, makes Atltico be cautious before offering a long contract.

Mariano is in his second spell at the white-and-white club. The first, in 2008, ended in a troubled way after an episode of bad behavior. At the time, the side played only 19 games for the club.

More than ten years later, the player returned to Cidade do Galo in July 2020. After a restart as Guga’s reserve under the command of coach Jorge Sampaoli, Mariano became the absolute starter with Cuca, in 2021.