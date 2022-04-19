Sports

Atltico seeks agreement to renew right-back Mariano’s contract

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius9 hours ago
0 0 1 minute read

Mariano right-back
photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico

Right-back Mariano, holder of Atltico and has a contract until December

Atltico has open negotiations to renew the contract of right-back Mariano, which expires in December 2022. Both parties want the partnership to continue and are working towards an agreement.

“We are talking”, summarized businessman Marcelo Robalinho, who manages the player’s career, in contact with the supersports.

If he does not renew, Mariano will be able to sign a pre-contract with another club as of July and leave Cidade do Galo for free in January 2023. The expectation, however, is that the relationship will be expanded soon.

Ensuring Mariano’s permanence is one of the short-term goals of the alvinegra board. At 35 years old, he is the experienced right-back for the team led by coach Antonio Mohamed. The age considered advanced, however, makes Atltico be cautious before offering a long contract.

Mariano is in his second spell at the white-and-white club. The first, in 2008, ended in a troubled way after an episode of bad behavior. At the time, the side played only 19 games for the club.

More than ten years later, the player returned to Cidade do Galo in July 2020. After a restart as Guga’s reserve under the command of coach Jorge Sampaoli, Mariano became the absolute starter with Cuca, in 2021.

In 2022, it remains among the starting 11, now directed by ‘Turco’ Mohamed. In this second spell at Atltico, there are 71 matches, one goal, four assists and six titles: Campeonato Mineiro (2020, 2021 and 2022), Copa do Brasil (2021), Campeonato Brasileiro (2021) and Supercopa do Brasil (2022).

See the list of Atltico entries in the Copa Libertadores

Source link

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius9 hours ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Cornelius

Cornelius

Related Articles

Fans will follow the final on the big screen at Allianz

2 weeks ago

Filipe Luís breaks the silence and talks about Flamengo’s moment

6 days ago

PSG already looking for a name for Leonardo’s place, says newspaper

March 12, 2022

With the renovation of Mangueirão, in Pará, Juninho Paulista says: “It’s a stadium that entered the route” | soccer

March 16, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button