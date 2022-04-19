Auren (AURE3) will distribute BRL 100m in dividends, operational previews from construction companies, news from Petrobras (PETR4) and more

The corporate news on Tuesday (19) highlights the operational preview of Vale (VALE3), Assaí (ASAI3) and GPA (PCAR3), all after the market closes.

Auren (AURE3) and Ferbasa (FESA4) approved the distribution of dividends.

Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4) acquired minority interest in Orbia and expanded operations in agribusiness

MRV&Co (MRVE3), Tenda (TEND3) and Gafisa (GFSA3) released an operational preview for the first quarter of 2022.

Hapvida (HAPV3), in turn, approved the 3rd issue of simple, non-convertible debentures, in the total amount of R$ 2 billion.

Check out the highlights:

Auren’s board of directors approved the distribution of dividends in the amount of R$100 million, equivalent to R$0.10 per share.

The payment of earnings will be made on a date to be fixed by the company’s board, based on the shareholding position on May 3, 2022.

Ferbasa will make the complementary payment of minimum mandatory dividends, in the amount of R$42.7 million, at the rate of R$0.47198668558 per common share and R$0.51918535414 per preferred share, on April 29, 2022.

It will also pay additional dividends in the amount of R$86.7 million, at the rate of R$0.95735529613 per common share and R$1.05309082574 per preferred share, on May 12, 2022. Both payments will be carried out based on the shareholding position as of April 26, 2022.

Hapvida’s board of directors approved the 3rd issue of simple, non-convertible debentures, in the total amount of R$ 2 billion.

Itaú Unibanco, through its subsidiaries, entered into an agreement for the acquisition, via financial contribution, of 12.82% of Orbia’s capital stock.

Orbia is a platform that offers rural producers a complete journey within the digital universe, facilitating operations in the field from planting to the commercialization of commodities.

Aliansce Sonae (ALSO3) and brMalls (BRML3)

Aliansce Sonae (ALSO3) presented to the Board of Directors of brMalls (BRML3) a new proposal for the business combination, containing a more favorable exchange ratio for the shareholders of brMalls.

This time, Aliansce Sonae offered a cash payment of R$ 1.25 billion for brMalls and the exchange ratio of 1 share issued by brMalls for 0.3940 share issued by the company.

The previous proposal foresaw a cash payment in the amount of R$1.850 billion and an exchange ratio of 1 share issued by brMalls for 0.33414420 share issued by Aliansce Sonae.

Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) started yesterday (18) the binding phase referring to the sale of the entire 20% stake held by its subsidiary Petrobras America (PAI) in the company MP Gulf of Mexico (MPGoM), located in Texas, USA, owner of offshore fields in the Gulf of Mexico.

MPGoM is a Joint Venture Company with an 80% share of Murphy Exploration & Production Company and 20% of PAI, created in October 2018, with the contribution of certain oil and natural gas assets in production, located in the Gulf of Mexico, from both companies.

PT federal deputies filed lawsuits yesterday at the TCU and at the Federal Court in Brasília to try to stop the privatization of Eletrobras (ELET3, ELET6), which will be judged on Wednesday.

Read too

Eletrobras: privatization could double the company’s market value and begin to transform the country’s electricity sector, say analysts

MRV&Co (MRVE3) reported that net sales totaled R$1.743 billion in the quarter, an increase of 7.6% compared to 1Q21 and 4.2% compared to 1Q20.

The result is the highest volume of net sales in a first quarter in the history of MRV&Co.

The launches reached a general sales value (PSV) of R$ 1.735 billion between January and March this year, an increase of 1.4% compared to the same period in 2021, but a decrease of 46.5% compared to 4Q21.

Tenda launched 7 projects in 1Q22, totaling a total sales value (PSV) of R$ 467.2 million, a decrease of 23.5% compared to 1Q21 and 44% compared to 4Q21.

Net sales totaled BRL 578.6 million between January and March this year, a reduction of 17.8% on an annual basis and of 25.9% compared to the previous quarter, with a velocity over net supply (VSO) of 26 ,1%.

Gafisa reported that net sales reached R$233.5 million, increasing 81% compared to 1Q21 and 19% compared to 4Q21.

RNI (RDNI3) reported that net pre-sales totaled a general sales value (PSV) of R$171 million, up 9% against 1Q21 and 6% vs. 4Q21

The company launched 02 projects, totaling R$ 207 million in PSV, showing a slight decrease against 1Q21.

Hmobi (HMOB3)

The company’s board of directors approved the payment of dividends in the amount of BRL 36 million, corresponding to BRL 0.0196451751 per common share issued by the company, in view of the company’s shareholding base on the base date of April 18 of 2022.

Looking for a good buying opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today.

Related