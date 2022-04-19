Austrian chancellor says Putin wants to participate in international investigation into Ukraine crimes

support the 247

Sputnik Agency – Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer visited Moscow this week and spoke, this Sunday (17), about his meeting with Vladimir Putin, President of Russia.

In an interview with US broadcaster NBC, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said Russia’s president had expressed willingness to participate in an international investigation into “war crimes in Ukraine”, although he remained wary of the West.

“He told me that he will cooperate with an international investigation on the one hand. On the other hand, he told me that he doesn’t trust the Western world. So this will be the problem now in the future. I think an international investigation is necessary, and that’s why it was a difficult discussion between us,” Nehammer said.

Before his trip, Nehammer visited Kiev and Bucha, where Ukrainian and Western officials say was the scene of the execution of hundreds of civilians at the hands of Russian troops.

Russian and independent media analyzes of Bucha’s footage cast serious doubt on these claims.

There is evidence that the war crimes took place after Ukrainian military police units and neo-Nazi national guard forces appeared and promised to punish “Russian collaborators”.

“I took a trip to Moscow to confront President Putin with what I saw. You know it wasn’t a friendly conversation. It was a frank and tough conversation. And I told him what I saw. I saw the war crimes. the massive loss of the Russian army and told him there is a need for humanitarian corridors to cities like Mariupol,” Nehammer said.

The chancellor added that he “tried to convince” the Russian leader that the “international investigation” of commanders’ actions after the 1990s wars in the former Yugoslavia was “useful for prosecuting war criminals”.

Nehammer still expressed pessimism about the future of the crisis in Ukraine, saying he saw evidence of preparations for a “big battle” in Donbass.

Ukrainian and Western officials and media have spent weeks accusing Russian troops of “terrible war crimes in Ukraine, from sexual assaults and executions of civilians to other violent acts”.

Russian officials have pointed out major gaps in the Ukrainian and Western narrative and revealed documented evidence of war crimes committed by Kiev.

