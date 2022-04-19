NewsWorld

Austrian chancellor says Putin wants to participate in international investigation into Ukraine crimes

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius13 hours ago
0 0 2 minutes read

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer met with Russian President Vladimir Putin and also visited cities in Ukraine.




Source link

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius13 hours ago
0 0 2 minutes read
Photo of Cornelius

Cornelius

Related Articles

Will Smith Returns For ‘I Am Legend’ Sequel

March 19, 2022

Biden accuses Russia of committing genocide in Ukraine

6 days ago

5 Perfect Movies for Aries

1 week ago

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are approached by fans in São Paulo

4 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button