Auxílio Brasil: Caixa pays beneficiaries with final NIS 3 this Tuesday | Economy

The group of beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil with the Social Registration Number (NIS) ending in 3 receives, this Tuesday (19), the payment for April.

Last Thursday (14), beneficiaries with NIS final 1 had the benefit released. On Monday (18), it was the turn of those who had NIS with final 2.

On Wednesday (20), the resources of those who have the final NIS 4 will be released. As Thursday (21) is a holiday, there will be no release of resources, which will resume on Friday (22) for beneficiaries with Final NIS 5. The following week, the other beneficiaries will receive their installments.

The minimum benefit amount is BRL 400. Auxílio Brasil maintained the Bolsa Família deposit dates, which work according to the end of the Social Registration Number (NIS). See the payment schedule below:

Auxílio Brasil payment schedule in 2022 — Photo: Economia/g1

Auxílio Brasil payments began on November 17, the same day the government released the last installment of Emergency Aid, instituted due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In April, 18.06 million families will be served by the program, totaling BRL 7.4 billion in resources.

Benefits are paid through the social savings account or regular checking accounts. Anyone enrolled in the Single Registry for Social Programs of the Federal Government (CadÚnico) can automatically open a digital social savings account to receive payment.

The aid is paid to families in extreme poverty. Families in poverty can also receive, as long as they have, among their members, pregnant women or people under the age of 21.

Families in extreme poverty are those with a monthly per capita family income of up to R$105; and those in poverty monthly family income per capita between R$105.01 and R$210.

There are three possibilities:

If you already had Bolsa Família: Auxílio Brasil will be paid automatically

If you are on CadÚnico, but did not receive Bolsa Família: go to the reserve list

If you are not on CadÚnico: you must look for a Cras for registration, with no guarantee of receiving. Click here to see how to sign up for CadÚnico