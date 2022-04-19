BC server unions want to discuss readjustment with Civil House

In a meeting with the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, representatives of unions that bring together employees of the institution said that the proposal for a salary adjustment of 5% for all federal civil servants does not meet the demands of the category. The main complaint is that the percentage does not replace inflationary losses in recent years.

According to participants at the meeting, Campos Neto said that the adjustment is a government consensus and was ratified by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The group asked the leader to mediate a direct meeting between union representatives and the Chief of Staff, Ciro Nogueira, in order to seek a solution.

“The entities are meeting to build a common callsign in order to subsidize the directions of mobilization before the assembly on 4/19, at 2 pm. , president of Sinal (National Union of Central Bank Employees).

The meeting took place on the same day that entities from the public security sector met with the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Anderson Torres, to also express dissatisfaction with the proposal, made by the government in order not to displease any category of federal civil servants.

Internally, the government has also studied how to take advantage of the R$ 1.7 billion space that exists in the Budget to cover only police careers and the demands of Federal Revenue and Central Bank employees.

Another proposal, rejected by the unions, is to adjust only the food stamps with the R$ 1.7 billion foreseen in the 2020 Budget. According to government officials, this measure would benefit a greater number of civil servants who earn less.

The decision for the 5% increase was announced last Wednesday (13) after Bolsonaro met with the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes.