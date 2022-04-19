Bladder cancer: what can improve the chance of overcoming this disease – 04/19/2022

If there was a number that used to get under the rug in Brazil, it was people who died within three months of being operated on to get rid of bladder cancer.

The worst irony of the situation: the cause was not the tumor, but a series of complications that almost invariably arise during or after the surgical procedure capable of curing it.

In fact, in the best oncology centers in the world, between 3% and 5% of patients also cannot resist these perrengues. Here, however, the impression of urologist Sidney Glina, professor at the FMABC (Faculty of Medicine of the ABC), in Greater São Paulo, was that the number of people who succumbed would be much greater. But there was no data.

In 2018, he provoked his colleague Fernando Korkes, also a professor and head of the Uro-Oncology Group at FMABC, to raise what had happened to those who had been operated on in the region in the previous three years. “It wasn’t simple”, recalls the doctor, who obtained data from only 59 patients. The hard truth to face was this: 22 of them, or 37%, had died in that critical 90-day interval.

“Think about how difficult it is to talk about this risk for someone with a highly aggressive tumor, like bladder cancer, who has no choice but to go through with the operation,” says Korkes.

It’s that story: if you stay, you’ll catch it, but if you run… “You couldn’t accept a lethality so much higher than that abroad. And it still shouldn’t be different in other public hospitals in the country”, points out Glina. .

That’s why the college and the ABC Foundation agreed to start, that same year, the “CABEM Mais Vidas” project, which centralizes cases in the region at the institution’s outpatient clinic. The acronym in the name comes from muscle-invasive bladder cancer.

In the first three years of CABEM, among 108 patients operated on to remove a diseased bladder, only three died. In other words, just over 2%, a percentage more than ten times lower than before and that is beautiful anywhere on the planet. The show is changing the face of a disease that represents a race against the clock.

Don’t waste time: suspicious symptoms

“The scientific literature is categorical in stating that, in the ideal scenario, those who show symptoms of this cancer should not spend more than three months to confirm the diagnosis and start treatment”, says Korkes.

According to him, waiting twice as long when it’s a case of prostate cancer doesn’t change the situation much. “When it is the bladder that has a malignant disease, those three months already make a total difference”, he compares.

And here’s the thing: 4 out of 10 SUS patients take more than a year between feeling something strange and getting to the first appointment with a urologist — 1 in 10, waste more than two precious years until that appointment. Look, we’re not even talking about starting treatment for real!

Part of this long wait, which diminishes the chances of beating the tumor — and, even before that, of escaping the need to remove the entire bladder — has to do with the lack of knowledge about this condition.

“What we see most is the person who had bleeding when urinating, went to the emergency room and left there with a prescription for an antibiotic. regrets Professor Sidney Glina.

In women, confusion happens all the time. After all, they tend to have more urinary infections. Some go back to see the doctor, leaving again with the prescription for the medicine in their hands. “It’s also confusing because the bleeding isn’t uninterrupted. It goes back and forth”, justifies Glina.

The misunderstanding remains when the insidious tumor in the bladder causes a slight burning sensation when going to the bath. Yes, this could be another symptom.

Men, on the other hand, are told that, with age, it is normal to experience difficulty emptying the bladder, thanks to the enlarged prostate due to benign hyperplasia – and there, too, what is really happening remains unnoticed.

The most common symptom of all, however, is actually blood in the pee, sometimes noticed by a change in the tone of this liquid. But in some individuals, this is only caught on urinalysis because the red, microscopic droplets escape the naked eye.

Why is it a cancer of smokers and older

Bladder tumors are more common in people over 50. “The average age of patients is 66 years”, says Fernando Korkes.

We had a habit of repeating American data like parrots, realizing that only 25% of the people affected were female. But in our country, 35% of those who receive this diagnosis are women — it’s good that everyone stays smart. “That’s probably because they started to smoke more,” speculates Sidney Glina.

Cigarettes are really the biggest villain in this story. Filtered by the kidneys, the tobacco components end up drained along with the urine and, while this liquid is stored in the bladder’s reservoir, they attack its walls.

“A third of doctors forget to warn patients who have had this cancer about the importance of putting out their cigarettes once and for all so the disease doesn’t come back”, laments Korkes.

Other toxic substances can also irritate the bladder—again, because they end up in the urine. Included in the list are molecules released by pesticides, industrial paints and even hair dyes. But nothing beats the puffs of a smoker.

“Therefore, any symptom should raise the alarm to smokers, especially the more mature”, warns Korkes. It’s just that bladder damage happens by dropper. They only appear after years of contact with urine flooded with molecules capable of triggering cancer mutations.

The result is a dangerous combo: the patient is not only older, but also tends to accumulate other damage caused by smoking. “Bladder cancer is almost never alone. The person tends to be hypertensive, manifest respiratory problems, may even have a heart attack”, exemplifies the urologist. In other words, they have a more fragile organism to face the treatment.

to treat the disease

If doctors catch this cancer at the very beginning, it’s easy: by endoscopic surgery, done through the urethra canal, they completely scrape the lesion. Hence, the matter may even be forgotten. To make this more certain, chemotherapy drugs are sometimes injected into the bladder—that’s all.

The patient contributes his share. Cigarette? Never. And you should drink plenty of water to, let’s say, dilute any crap that threatens the body’s urine reservoir again.

However, without this scraping, it doesn’t take long—a matter of a few months—for a newborn tumor to literally sink in, growing into the musculature beneath the inner walls of the organ. Then the standard treatment is to remove it entirely.

In most cases, from then on, the person will have to urinate through a small hole in the abdomen, with the liquid dripping into a collection bag. “Sometimes, though, it’s possible to reconstruct a bladder using a piece of intestine,” explains Korkes.

Be that as it may, the operation is for warriors: if all goes well, it lasts five to twelve long hours. This is because, in addition to the bladder, the surgeon needs to remove the prostate and seminal vesicles, in the case of men. When you are a woman, the uterus, ovaries, fallopian tubes and part of the vagina are removed. Not to mention, in both, the pelvic ganglia.

As it is a major surgery in those who tend to have their health compromised by other diseases, it is easy to understand why 98% of those operated on have complications. That is, almost everyone.

When it works, however, it’s a wonder: bladder cancer, despite having started to advance, is cured. Which is not possible to say if, diagnosed even later, it has already crossed the muscle and spread throughout the body. So, the prescribed treatment is only palliative.

The success of the ABC initiative

FMABC urologists mapped critical situations. First, of course, the patients showed up with a tumor that was too big. To prevent this from continuing, they asked the doctors in the region to refer anyone with suspicious symptoms to the clinic. There, everyone is guided by a multidisciplinary team.

So badly treated by cancer, many also arrive anemic, due to the blood lost through the urine – something that started to be taken care of. But treatment still needed to be redesigned. “In advanced bladder cancer, the ideal is to have chemotherapy before the operation”, says Korkes.

“But, well, if the patient already took months to see the urologist, think about the time to schedule with the oncologist!”, says Professor Sidney Glina. The program’s doctors then began to drill the system. How? For example, calling the cancer specialists they knew in order to anticipate treatment. “In this way, we created a network, but before that we became the region’s boring people”, he jokes.

The “boring” is being a success—and without costing a penny more. The model, thankfully, is already being copied across the country.