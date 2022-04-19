Bolzan reveals backstage about meeting with Roger Machado and demands reaction from the team in Serie B: “That was the message”

Grêmio comes from a defeat and a draw in the Brazilian Serie B Championship, well below what was expected by the board at the beginning of the competition. During a press conference, this Monday (18), the president Romildo Bolzan Junior demanded an immediate reaction from the team, already in the match against Guaraninext Thursday (21), at Arena do Gremio. The executive also highlighted that he met with the technician Roger Machado trying to understand the reasons for the low performance in the last matches.

“Time is the next game, we don’t have much time, no. It’s time to campaign. The conversation with Roger was one of solidarity, of exchanging opinions. It’s important that we have that kind of thing. Feel the level of confidence, of evaluation of the game, of security that he has with what is happening. I felt contemplated, with the security of a future perspective to make the championship safe. Of course, we’re not going out celebrating this week. But I believe the end of the year will be good for us.”, highlighted.

In the last two matches played, the Guild failed to score any goals. tied with black Bridge in the debut of the championship by 0 to 0 and was defeated by 1 to 0 for the Chapecoense, putting the team in the relegation zone. Because of this, the Immortal’s effectiveness has been the biggest problem for the technician. Roger Machado. “The coach is Roger. He has a huge lucidity of what he has in hand, he has reiterated this in his interviews, that the team he is playing is capable of being creative. The detail is the finish. What I think is that we need lighter alternatives, players different from the style he has originally used.”

Bolzan even spoke about the coach’s statement, where he said he felt like ‘Visitor‘ in the Arena in the game against Chapecoense, last Friday (15). Nonetheless, Bolzan highlighted that the commander made a request for help. “It’s one thing for the crowd during the game to be responsive to the result and performance. It’s legit. We are in an open environment, of free expression”.

“We need general support. Roger’s manifestation was “help us at this time”. I make the request to the crowd, there’s nothing to complain about, boo. But do it at the opportune moment, at the end of the game. That was the message, it was not confrontation with anyone. Roger asked for solidarity”. Next Thursday (21), at 4:30 pm, the Guild face the Guarani in search of the first victory in the Serie B.