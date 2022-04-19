Braz reinforces confidence in Paulo Sousa and condemns violent protest in Flamengo: “Out of tune” | sportv newsroom

Flamengo’s vice president of football, Marcos Braz participated live on “Redação SporTV” this Tuesday. The manager reinforced his confidence in coach Paulo Sousa and criticized the violence of the protest that took place at Ninho do Urubu after the loss of the Rio title to Fluminense.

The negative result, along with the bad football presented, provoked questions at the club about Braz’s performance. Councilors asked for a meeting with the leader, but it was canceled. Decision that did not go well internally. To cool the mood of the stands, he even arranged a meeting between players and organized fans, which also did not happen and caused a demonstration at the door of the CT. The protest was marked by charges to the players, who had their cars damaged on arrival at training.

– Regarding the episodes, I’m sure the demonstration got out of tune. Flamengo requested the police, increased security, but I think it matters that Paulo has the full support of the board. He needs time and he will be given that time to do and put his thinking into practice on a daily basis. This is worldwide. Football is very immediate about results. You have the need to always win. The pressure at Flamengo is not for me. In the future, the next VP will have the same pressure as me. It doesn’t mean that we don’t strive to achieve the results that President Landim determines, which are victories and championships.

Flamengo fans protest against players as the team leaves for the airport

See other excerpts from the interview:

– The year did not start the way we would like in terms of results. Now, it’s a new project in which we once again hire a foreign coach, with all the capacity and who has been complementing on a daily basis the type of methodology that he believes is the best for Flamengo. (…) The first time we thought about Paulo Sousa, which we saw the possibility of happening, was during the pandemic, after Jorge Jesus left. He was in Bordeaux. We didn’t have time, we had the unpredictability of the pandemic.

– It was the first time that we talked internally about Paulo Sousa. About the methodology, when we were with Paulo, he had a vast knowledge about Flamengo. We had already followed his and his work and knew how to work. But when any coach arrives on a day-to-day basis, he has situations that he adjusts. In one situation or another you need to adjust some points, but the interference (mine) cannot have or have on the players that enter the field. The methodology is only Paulo’s and we hired for that.

“I would like to make a proposal: let’s let the season end, I promise to come again, and then I’ll talk about his work, with a better analysis, with the players, then I can come here. I prefer to come calmly and calmly. Paulo Sousa was hired to fulfill the contract. It’s the most natural thing in the world”.

Marcos Braz guarantees “full support” from Flamengo’s board to Paulo Sousa

Paulo Sousa’s requests for reinforcements

– Any coach always asks for reinforcements. I’m not going to talk directly about positions because it clashes with players I have in the squad today. There are some that he exposed more, and that’s how they were done. It wasn’t done within the chronology he might have liked, but it was done. It would be nice if all the players in the squad were here on the first day of work, but it wasn’t possible.

– We also had the understanding that he should take the group on a daily basis to understand the needs. We had the issue of the Central Bank, people have no idea how it got in the way. A direct suction problem on Flamengo’s accounts. It is very well delivered with President Landim and Rodrigo Dunshee to resolve this and that we have a more peaceful moment than at the beginning of the year.

– With all due respect to everyone who covers it, we don’t have the same understanding of the division that was reported. We respect the sources of journalists, but, from the heart, it was not our understanding. This is not to say that some players who wanted to understand the system more could not have argued or asked a question of questioning. This question of questioning in the day-to-day training, in the correct, polite tone, I don’t see any problem. When a player loses a little space, a player who has been champions for the club so many times loses a bit of space and protagonism, it’s only natural to feel uncomfortable.

– In some situations it’s even good. Paulo Sousa doesn’t have 11 players, he has 30, and he makes that clear. Only 11 play and players have to be able to enter. A good example is Isla, he didn’t have so many chances, but he came in and he was very important. It wasn’t just Isla who won, it was Paulo, Flamengo and all of us. We must be in that feeling. It doesn’t mean that when there was turmoil… We had a lot of personal, one-on-one conversations with the players. I contributed to it. I passed some visions of the board. So it is in football. We are working to reduce the situation of extremes.

Councilor vs Vice President

– My position is institutional, if I am not, someone else would be. All the other VPs who have been here, I won’t say the profession of each one, were also here with other assignments. I think the losers are my children and my family. You can ask everyone what my frequency is here. Since I took up my seat in the Chamber, many institutions have remained in a hybrid form. That was an enabler.

– But I want to make it clear that my commitment to Flamengo is extreme. President Landim charges a lot. Not just me, but anyone who is VP of Flamengo if they’re not on track or working, will certainly not support themselves in the position. I am absolutely sure that I cover all my obligations, I am active, and I also fulfill my duties in the City Council.

Marcos Braz reveals that interest in Paulo Sousa emerged shortly after Jorge Jesus left

Andreas Pereira’s situation

– In fact, it had the score you mentioned. But I would like to record when we hired Gerson, the questions were the same in relation to the player’s payment. Even as for Gabigol, I had questions about the numbers. It turns out that Andreas had a fatality in a very important game and he is certainly a weight in this process. We have an understanding of him.

– The biggest reason we went to talk to Manchester was when we made the first proposal, they said we had to go there to deal with it. They didn’t want to stay by email. We went there, looked at numbers. There was the situation of the Central Bank. We’ve calmed down and are using the time to do things cautiously. We have to be aware of the pressure, but we need to be cold for decisions. Once again, the player has a contract for a long time, and we are paying attention.

– It is not Rodinei that we will hear about Paulo. When we talk about renewal, we listen to all athletes. Another point that is not just for Rodinei. An athlete who is missing eight or nine months to finish his contract, it is our duty to always be attentive when the last six months of the contract arrive, because the player can be lost.

– Not that there could be few or many proposals for Rodinei, but it is a natural process to turn on the yellow light when the six months come to the end of the contract. This is being done to him. It’s not his process, but with all players. People arrive and start moving. Then, even having something forwarded to any athlete, it’s different. Any renewal in here is always analyzed in terms of numbers, minutes, the scout part and the position of the coach.

Delayed salaries of the Football Department

– Flamengo, since it detected this, has been within its possibilities making adjustments with great responsibility. We don’t have a big gap, if there is, it’s in relation to other clubs. What can be is the professional to receive another proposal from another club in a more convincing way and each one treats it as they want. Flamengo cannot stay at all times, when a club wants to take a professional, having to cover. Flamengo has to pay on time.

Relationship with organized fans

– I have an advisor who was the founder of an organization. In my opinion, I have no conflict of interest. So the crowds were there. If I had control, they wouldn’t be at the door. My relationship with this employee… he IS the only one who has it. This is the one and the wife of another member. It even seems that he is systemic, that he has 20 people, that’s not it. I don’t see a direct conflict of interest. I have no guidance in relation to organized supporters, they have been there for years, each with its own history and size. I have no thoughts of conflict. I have two employees who are closely connected. It looks like it’s systemic, isn’t it.

Executive director to mediate casting and directing?