Brazil has lowest moving average of deaths since January 5

After more than three months, Brazil has again registered a moving average of deaths from covid-19 below 100. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the mark has only been reached in another 27 days. Today, the average was 98 deaths, which had not been seen since January 5th.

In the last 24 hours, there have been 65 deaths and, with that, it has reached 662,076 the total lives lost to the disease. The information is from the press consortium from which the UOL is part.

The moving average is calculated from the average of deaths – or cases -, of the last seven days. The index is considered by experts as the most reliable way to follow the advance or retreat of the pandemic.

For the 53rd day in a row, the moving average of deaths shows a downward trend (-47%). All regions of the country follow the national scenario of reduction of the indicator: Midwest (-39%), Northeast (-16%), North (-51%), Southeast (-36%) and South (-51%) .

In the detailed analysis, 21 states and the Federal District had a drop in the average number of deaths from covid. Roraima and Tocantins registered stability, both with 0%. While Espírito Santo (92%), Amazonas (33%) and Paraná (107%) showed an increase in the average number of deaths.

This calculation compares today’s moving average with that of 14 days ago. If the value is above 15%, it indicates an uptrend; below -15%, drop; between 15% and -15% means stability.

Also from last night to today, the country had 10,393 new positive tests for the coronavirus. As a result, 30,258,475 positive tests for coronavirus have already been reported since the beginning of the pandemic.

The moving average of known cases has been on a downward trend for 29 days (-36%), with all regions of the country following this scenario. Among the federation units, 21 registered a decrease, three showed stability and another three, an increase.

See the situation of the moving average of deaths by state and in the DF:

Southeast region

Espírito Santo: high (92%)

Minas Gerais: fall (-62%)

Rio de Janeiro: drop (-62%)

North region

Roraima: stability (0%)

Tocantins: stability (0%)

Northeast Region

Rio Grande do Norte: drop (-40%)

Midwest region

Federal District: drop (-17%)

Mato Grosso: drop (-60%)

Mato Grosso do Sul: fall (-65%)

South region

Rio Grande do Sul: fall (-54%)

Santa Catarina: drop (-19%)

Queiroga announces end of state of emergency

Last night, the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, announced that he would end Espin (Public Health Emergency of National Importance), decreed by the federal government in March 2020 to contain the coronavirus.

The state of emergency makes it possible to purchase hospital materials for public goods more quickly, in addition to the emergency application of vaccines approved by Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) – this is the case of CoronaVac, which still depends on this emergency approval to be applied in the country.

“Thanks to the improvement in the epidemiological scenario, to the broad vaccination coverage of the population and the assistance capacity of the SUS [Sistema Único de Saúde], we are today able to announce the end of the Public Health Emergency of National Importance, Espin. In the coming days, a normative act will be published disciplining the decision”, said the minister.

Conass (National Council of Health Secretaries) and Conasems (National Council of Municipal Health Secretaries) will send a document to the Ministry of Health tomorrow to ask the ministry to grant a transition period of 90 days before decreeing the end of the state of emergency due to covid-19. The information was confirmed to UOL by Conass.

“We understand that this transition period is necessary because we have a standardization not only within the ministry, but in the municipalities, created based on this ordinance. [de decreto de emergência] February 2020”, said Williames Freire, president of Conasems.

Ministry data

In the last 24 hours, Brazil recorded 66 new deaths caused by covid-19, according to data released today (18) by the Ministry of Health. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the disease has caused 662,026 deaths across the country.

According to the ministry’s figures, there were 8,470 confirmed cases of covid-19 between yesterday and today, bringing the total number of infected since March 2020 to 30,261,088.

According to the federal government, there have been 29,262,483 recovered cases of the disease so far, with another 336,579 in follow-up.

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the decision of the Jair Bolsonaro government to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, media outlets UOLO Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, g1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health departments of the 27 units of the Federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of data and its accuracy.