Brazil records 65 deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours

Brazil recorded 65 new deaths from Covid-19 this Monday, the 18th. The weekly average of victims, which eliminates distortions between working days and weekends, stood at 98, below 100 for the first time since January 5 this year. , when it reached the same level. This is the 14th consecutive day that the index maintains a downward trend.

The number of new Covid infections reported was 10,393, while the moving average of positive tests in the last week is 14,253. In total, Brazil has 662,076 deaths and 30,258,475 cases of the coronavirus.

The daily data from Brazil are from the consortium of press vehicles in partnership with 27 state health departments, in a balance sheet released at 8 pm. According to government figures, there have been 29.2 million recoveries from the disease since the beginning of the pandemic in the country.

São Paulo recorded four deaths and 2,600 infections by covid this Monday. In all, 11 states have not recorded deaths from covid in the last 24 hours, they are: Acre, Amapá, Goiás, Maranhão, Mato Grosso do Sul, Piauí, Rio Grande do Norte, Roraima, Rio Grande do Sul, Sergipe and Tocantins.

The balance of deaths and cases is the result of the partnership between the six media that started to work, since June 8, 2020, in a collaborative way to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District. The unprecedented initiative is a response to the Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the pandemic, but was maintained after government records continued to be released.





The Ministry of Health reported that 8,470 new cases and 66 more deaths from covid-19 were recorded in the last 24 hours. In total, according to the folder, there are 30,261,088 infected people and 662,026 deaths. The numbers are different from those compiled by the consortium of press vehicles mainly because of the time of data collection.