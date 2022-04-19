News

Brie Larson joins the cast of Fast & Furious 10

Brie Larsona captain marvel of MCU joined the family of Fast and furious. confirmed by himself Vin Diesel on her instagram, the actress will be part of the cast of fast and furious 10the next film in the franchise that has a release date scheduled for May 19, 2023..

On his instagram, Vin Diesel poured praise for his co-star, check it out below.

Yes, I know… You see this angel behind me making me laugh, and you say to yourself, ‘It’s Captain Marvel.’ There is clearly love and laughter in this image. What you don’t see, however, is the character you will meet in Fast 10. You have no idea how timeless and amazing she is going to be in our mythology. She’s a deep soul, that will add something [à franquia] that maybe you didn’t expect, but you definitely wanted. Welcome to the family, Brie“.

The news of the casting of the actress comes shortly after she declared, in an interview, that she would love to be part of the franchise. Fast. At the time, the actress said she was “obsessed” for the action saga films.

Larson joins a cast that also includes Tyrese Gibson, ludacris, Michelle Rodriguez, Sung Kang, Cardi B, Jason Momoa and Daniela Melchior. The direction stayed with Justin Linwho also signed fast and furious 9.

