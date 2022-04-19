Butantan says he did not receive notification about the end of the Health Emergency

The Butantan Institute reported in a note this Monday 18 that it has not received any notification about the revocation of the state of Public Health Emergency of National Importance, announced by the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, or about the change in the permanence of use. of the CoronaVac vaccine from the Ministry of Health. “In that sense there is no change in public health guidelines,” he said.

The institute also recalled that any government request for the continuity of the emergency use of vaccines, for a period of one year, must first go through the approval of the Collegiate Board of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa). “Butantan, confirming its commitment to the public health of the Brazilian people, continues in negotiations and in constant exchanges with Anvisa’s technical team so that the use of CoronaVac is extended to all audiences, including children from three to five years old”.

The announcement of the end of the Public Health Emergency of National Importance (Espin) was made by the minister in a statement on national television this Sunday, 17. According to the Ministry of Health, the decision was made possible by the improvement in the national scenario of the Covid pandemic. -19, due to the wide vaccination coverage and the service capacity of the Unified Health System (SUS).