Caixa Tem: Deposit of up to R$ 1 thousand from the FGTS will be made from this Wednesday

Workers will receive from next Wednesday (20) a value of up to BRL 1 thousand in your digital savings accounts box has. The new transfers refer to the extraordinary withdrawal of the FGTS (Service Time Guarantee Fund).

According to the Federal Government, about 42 million workers will be covered. This number corresponds to the total number of citizens who have an available balance in their active and inactive accounts of the Guarantee Fund.

It is worth mentioning that those who are not account holders box has don’t need to worry. That’s because, Caixa Econômica Federal will open an account on the platform on behalf of the worker if you don’t already have it.

However, workers who want to open an account at Caixa Tem can carry out the procedure by following the steps below:

Get the app box hasavailable for Android and iOS; Then click on “Register”; After that, enter the requested personal data (CPF, full name, phone number, date of birth, zip code and email); Next, create a 6-digit password; Now, open your email and look for a message from the Box to release access; Finally, go back to Caixa Tem, tap on “Release access” and validate your cell phone.

The measure should boost the country’s economy, injecting more than R$ 30 billion. It is worth remembering that the withdrawal will be made available to all Brazilians with a balance in active (current employment) or inactive (old employment) accounts of the FGTSexcept for those who used the funds to contract secured credit.

Finally, it is important to mention that the calendar starts this week, from the 20th to June 15th, depending on the month of each worker’s birthday. In general, amounts will be available for redemption until December 15, 2022.

FGTS withdrawal calendar

The schedule for the extraordinary withdrawal of the FGTS was released by Caixa Econômica Federal. The benefit will be released according to each worker’s birthday month.

See all dates:

Born in January: April 20;

Born in February: 30 April;

Born in March: May 4th;

Born in April: May 11;

Born in May: May 14;

Born in June: May 18;

Born in July: May 21;

Born in August: May 25;

Born in September: May 28;

Born in October: June 1st;

Born in November: June 8;

Born in December: June 15th.

Consult the withdrawal of R$1 thousand from the FGTS

Caixa Econômica Federal has launched a new version of the application FGTS, with functionalities for consulting information about the Extraordinary Withdrawal of the Severance Indemnity Fund. With the new version, workers with the right to withdraw will be able to consult the expected date and the amount that will be credited.

According to the bank, the application will allow the worker to inform if he does not want to receive the Extraordinary FGTS. In this case, the debit will not be made to the account of the FGTS. It will also be possible to include registration information to create an Account Digital Social Savings.

With the new version of the application of FGTSeven if the amounts have already been credited, the worker can choose to undo the automatic credit in the Digital Social Savings Account until November 10, 2022. In situations where the amounts have been credited and the account is not operated until December 15, 2022, the funds will be returned to the FGTS account, duly corrected and without any prejudice to the worker.