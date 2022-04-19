“Can be barred”; Paulo Sousa prepares change in the Fla team to get Palmeiras and defender is quoted to leave the team

Flamengo, it seems, is putting the bad phase aside and the expectation is that the evolution in relation to the work of Paulo Sousa is happening. In the direct confrontation against São Paulo, the team showed a maturity that was only seen in the Brazilian Supercup against Atlético-MG. Players are already beginning to understand more about the Portuguese commander’s style of play.

For the duel against Palmeiras, the novelty in relation to the lineup against SPFC is the entry of Mauritius Island instead of Rodinei. “Rodi” has not been yielding, he fluctuates a lot and has been the target of the crowd, who criticizes his performance on the field. Paulo Sousa even tried in some way to give morale to the athlete, but his patience ran out and he could be barred.

Therefore, the Chilean has a good chance of starting in the starting 11, something that has never happened in important games since the arrival of the new coaching staff. Isla has been training really well and came in with great determination last weekend.

On social media, some Flamengo fans already understand that the entry of the gringo can be a good one, since Matheuzinho is still hurt and still don’t have forecast to return. The sector is a position that Paulo Sousa has been trying to work on, especially when the team is without the ball.

Rodinei still doesn’t understand very well and has left many spaces on the right side of Flamengo’s defensive system. As he is already targeted by the fans, this ends up having a negative influence and any hesitation, already “rains” criticism of the player on the internet. The likely lineup of the CRF should be with: Hugo Souza or Santos, Willian Arão, David Luiz and Filipe Luís; Isla, João Gomes, Thiago Maia and Lázaro; Everton Ribeiro and Arrascaeta; Gabriel.