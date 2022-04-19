Captured British fighters make appeal on Russian TV

Shaun Pinner and Aiden Aslin ask to be replaced by Russian oligarch Viktor Medvedchuk

Two former British soldiers captured by the Russian army, Shaun Pinner and Aiden Aslin, appeared on Russian state TV on Monday (18.Apr.2022) to appeal to local authorities.

The men ask for the cooperation of the UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, to be replaced by the Russian oligarch Viktor Medvedchuk, detained by Ukrainian forces on Wednesday (13.Apr.2022).

In the recordings released by Russian TV, it was not clear whether Pinner and Aslin were free to speak out.

Medvedchuk suggested being exchanged for troops and residents of Mariupol, a city besieged by the Russian army.

“I want to request that the Ukrainian side exchange me for the defenders of Mariupol and the residents who are there today and have no possibility of a safe exit”said Medvedchuk.

According to the intelligence service, the politician was being aided by the FSB (Russian Secret Service) when he tried to escape. The Russians planned to take him to Transnistria (a separatist region in Moldova), and then to Moscow.

On the day of the arrest, Zelensky praised the SBU’s performance in the oligarch’s prison, and proposed to exchange him for prisoners of war. “I propose to exchange this fellow of yours for our young men and women who are in Russian custody”. The Kremlin denied the exchange, as the leader “not a Russian citizen”.