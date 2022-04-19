Cast with Julia Roberts, history and everything we know about the movie [LISTA] · Rolling Stone

The thriller Leave the World Behind also stars Kevin Bacon and Mahershala Ali in the cast

THE Netflix will join Julia Roberts (A beautiful woman) to produce the adaptation of Leave the World Behind(2020), novel by the writer Rumaan Alam who was chosen as the favorite of Barack Obama and vehicles like The Washington Post and Team.

Excited for the thriller? Check out everything we know about the production so far:

+++ READ MORE: Julia Roberts in addition to Pretty Woman: the 3 worst and 3 best films of the actress [LISTA]

Leave the World Behind: Production

Production is directed by Sam Esmail (Mr. robot) and will feature the production of Roberts. Previously, the duo worked together on the series Homecoming: Back to the Homeland (2018), from amazon. (Via Omelet)

Leave the World Behind: Cast

Besides Robertsthe feature film has Kevin Bacon (I Love Dick), Farrah Mackenzie (United States of Al), Mahershala Ali (Green Book: The Guide), Ethan Hawke (moon knight) and Myha’la Herrold (Industry).

+++ READ MORE: Pretty Woman: Julia Roberts almost didn’t participate in the film; understand

Leave the World Behind: History

According to deadlinethe book tells the story of “a family vacation to Long Island that is interrupted by two strangers who bring news of a mysterious blackout. As the threat grows more imminent, both families must decide how best to survive the potential crisis as they fight for their own place in this collapsing world.”

Leave the World Behind: Premiere

The adaptation did not have a premiere date.

+++ READ MORE: Matthew Perry needed to write work on quantum physics to convince Julia Roberts to participate in Friends