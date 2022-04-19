Ceará receives 59 professionals from Médicos Pelo Brasil; see ranking by state – Country

More than 500 professionals were called in the first stage of the program Doctors across Brazil, substitute of the Mais Médicos program, this Monday (18). The announcement of the hiring took place during a ceremony at Palácio do Planalto, in Brasília.

were summoned 529 professionalsbetween doctors and tutors, which will be distributed in 24 states. According to information from Brazil Agency, in all, around 1,700 professionals will be summoned by the end of April. The other calls will be, in majority, still during the year 2022.

“The program’s professionals are all doctors, with a diploma issued by Brazilian educational institutions, with a course duly recognized by the Ministry of Education, and doctors trained in foreign institutions with a diploma revalidated in Brazil, with Revalida”, informed the secretary of primary care. health, Raphael Câmara.

Initially, 5,000 vacancies were offered by the Ministry of Health to the municipalities, with the final confirmation of 4,652 positions by local administrations, of which 595 were destined for the position of medical tutors and 4,057 for fellows.

See ranking by state

AC: 1

AL: 12

AM: 4

BA: 68

EC: 59

ES: 7

GO: 25

MA: 15

MG: 48

MS: 3

MT: 5

AP: 7

BP: 26

PE: 34

IP: 18

PR: 30

RJ: 19

RN: 17

RO: 7

RS: 33

SC: 30

IF: 13

SP: 41

TO: 7

Grand total: 529

According to the ministry, the definition of program locations was organized through the classification of Brazilian municipalities by degree of priority. The primary criteria are the geographic classification defined by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) and the percentage of the vulnerable population.

Doctors across Brazil

One of the main innovations of Médicos pelo Brasil is the hiring of professionals under the Consolidation of Labor Laws (CLT). Until then, contracts were temporary for up to three years.

Those approved in the program will be allocated to health units predefined by the ministry and will have two years to complete a specialization course in family and community medicine.

The value of the training scholarship will be BRL 12 thousand monthly and an additional BRL 3,000 bonus for rural and remote areas or an additional BRL 6,000 for indigenous districts. The Doctors for Brazil program was created in 2019 with the objective of structuring the federal medical career for places with difficulty to establish the professional and with high social vulnerability.

The program gradually replaced its previous version, Mais Médicos, and will be run by the Agency for the Development of Primary Health Care (Adaps), also created by the new program law.