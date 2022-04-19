Champion for Flamengo, Ronaldinho does not shut up about ‘frustration’ and goes further: “If I had stayed”

THE Flamengo has always been considered one of the most popular clubs on Brazilian soil, which makes rivals jealous for the size of its fans, treated as the biggest in the country, in addition to being known worldwide when asked by some gringo players. With countless revelations that came out of Gávea, other giants of world football wore the shirt.

During interviews with former players, many regret and make it clear that one of their wishes was to have played with the red-black colors, before ending their career. On the other hand, those who came to have this privilege always keep good memorieseven if the passage was not one of many victories or extreme protagonism.

One of the legends who played for Mais Querido was Ronaldinho Gaucho, created by Grêmio, but who chose to disembark in Rio de Janeiro after a long journey in Europe. Ending his career in 2015 with Fluminense, “Bruxo” also made history for Atlético-MG, where he even won the Libertadores in 2013.

For Rubro-Negro, there were 72 games, 27 goals and 1 assist, being champion of the Carioca Championship in 2011. Starring the documentary produced by FIFA called “O Homem Feliz do Mundo”, R10 was asked if something happened in his career that he regretted, got frustrated or believes he missedbut went straight to the answer:

“I ended my career completely fulfilled. I won all the titles possible, both individually and in a group. I just have to thank God. If something was missing I wouldn’t stop, I would (play) until I conquer (laughs)“, said in an interview with ESPN. In all, Gaúcho hung up his boots with 782 games and 299 goals scored, with 15 titles won, apart from the individual ones, which add up to 21.