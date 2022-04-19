check the data of this Monday’s bulletin, the 18th

Photo: Ilustrativa/Pixabay

Maringá confirmed 291 new positive cases of covid-19 in four days, as stated in the bulletin for this Monday, April 18. There were no records of deaths from complications of the disease.

The bulletin, which includes data recorded on holidays and weekends, was released at 7:20 pm by the Municipal Health Department. On Friday, the 15th, 147 new cases were registered; on Saturday there were 17; on Sunday there were 112 new cases; and this Monday it was 15.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Maringá has added 120,461 confirmed cases of covid-19, according to the document. Of these, 117,670 are already recovered, 1,062 are active cases (patients in home isolation or hospitalized) and 1,729 died from complications of the disease.

hospital occupation

In SUS, the general hospital occupancy rate in adult ICU beds in Maringá is 53.04%, according to the updated bulletin. In infirmary beds, the rate is 64.47%.

According to the Municipal Health Department, Maringá remains in yellow flag, which means moderate risk in relation to covid-19.

See more details of the coronavirus bulletin for this Monday, April 18, in Maringá:

Source: PMM

