Check the results of Quina 5831 and Lotofácil 2499 this Monday (18/4)

posted on 04/18/2022 19:55 / updated on 04/18/2022 20:37



(credit: Reproduction/Lotteries Caixa)

Caixa Econômica Federal drew, on the night of this Monday (18/4), four lotteries: contests 5831 of Quina, 2499 of Lotofácil, 2301 of Lotomania and 232 of Super Sete. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, in the new Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.

















Quina

Quina, with an estimated prize of R$ 5.3 million, had the following numbers drawn: 07-08-37-59-66.

The number of Quina winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

super seven

With an expected prize of R$ 500 thousand, the Super Sete had the following numbers drawn:

Column 1: 1

Column 2: 0

Column 3: 8

Column 4: 5

Column 5: 4

Column 6: 7

Column 7: 6

The number of Super Seven winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

lottomania

With an expected prize of BRL 3.7 million, Lotomania presented the following numbers: 00-02-03-05-07-25-33-34-38-41-50-59-60-63-65-70-79-80-85-94.

The number of Lotomania winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

lottoeasy

Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 1.5 million to those who hit the 15 scores, presented the following result: 02-03-04-05-07-08-11-12-14-16-17-19-20-22-23.

The number of Lotofácil winners and the apportionment can be checked here.





Watch the broadcast: