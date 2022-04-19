China shares end lower on Covid worries

Chinese stocks closed lower on Tuesday, despite policymakers promising support for the economy amid the Covid-19 outbreak, as investors watched whether tight controls on the pandemic would be relaxed.







Pedestrian walks in front of the Shanghai Stock Exchange 03/02/2020 REUTERS/Aly Song photo: Reuters

The CSI300 index, which brings together the largest companies listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen, dropped 0.76%, while the Shanghai index lost 0.05%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 2.28%, and the China Enterprises Index was down 3.0%.

China will step up financial support to industries, businesses and people affected by Covid-19 outbreaks, the central bank said on Monday.

The release came after data showed that China’s economy slowed in March under the weight of consumption, real estate and exports, detracting from better-than-expected first-quarter growth figures.

“But the bottlenecks for real growth remain,” Nomura said in a note. “Adjustments to the Covid zero strategy are decisive for the recovery of growth in the coming months.”

. In TOKYO, the Nikkei index rose 0.69% to 26,985 points.

. In HONG KONG, the HANG SENG index fell 2.28% to 21,027 points.

. In SHANGHAI, the SSEC index lost 0.05% to 3,194 points.

. The CSI300 index, which brings together the largest companies listed in SHANGHAI and SHENZHEN, dropped 0.76% to 4,134 points.

. In SEOUL, the KOSPI index appreciated by 0.95%, at 2,718 points.

. In TAIWAN, the TAIEX index rose 0.56% to 16,993 points.

. In SINGAPORE, the STRAITS TIMES index rose by 0.12% to 3,307 points.

. On SYDNEY, the S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.56% to 7,565 points.