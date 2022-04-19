Sports

City reaches agreement with Haaland and will pay BRL 3 million per week

Cornelius
0 0 2 minutes read

Striker Erling Haaland could defend a new club from next season. According to the Daily Mail, Manchester City have reached an agreement with the Borussia Dortmund striker. According to the publication, the Norwegian has already accepted the offer and the terms of the possible contract with the English club.

Haaland would receive around R$ 3 million weekly at City, informs the publication. Thus, the 21-year-old would be the highest paid player in the Premier League, with salaries higher, for example, than Cristiano Ronaldo and Kevin De Bruyne.

To agree on the signing of the player, Manchester City will have to activate the release clause with Borussia Dortmund and pay around R$ 380 million. The British newspaper says that the agreement valid for five seasons can be concluded in the next few days.

Last week, Borussia Dortmund stressed that a decision on Haaland’s future had not yet been taken. Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain were two other clubs speculated as possible destinations for the striker. Dortmund would like to extend Haaland’s contract for another season, but Manchester City are quite confident in the signing of the athlete.

Alfie Haaland, the player’s father, wore the Manchester City shirt from 2000 to 2003 and would be actively participating in the negotiations. Last year, the English club sought the signing of Harry Kane from Tottenham, but was unsuccessful. Since then, Haaland has become one of Pep Guardiola’s priorities for City.

