Come here! “Thor: Love and Thunder” gets trailer – Vogue

Thor: Love and Thunder (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

“Thor: Love and Thunder”, The long-awaited last film of the God of Thunder from Marvel Studios, won, this Monday (18.04), the first teaser. In the clip, we get to see for the first time Natalie Portman, playing Jane and taking on the powers of Thor.

The film directed by Taika Waititi and is scheduled to hit Brazilian theaters on July 7. This time, the story will be based on the comic book arc in which Jane Foster becomes the “Mighty Thor”.

“I’ve done some crazy things in my life. I’ve lived, like, ten lives. But it’s the craziest movie I’ve ever made. If you wrote every element of this movie, it wouldn’t make sense. It’s almost like it shouldn’t be made. “, the director revealed to ComicBook.

The reason she assumes this personality is because Thor can no longer wield Mjolnir and its power goes to the scientist, who joins the Avengers.

In addition to Chris Hemsworth in the role of Avenger, the film will also feature Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Jeff Goldblum and Vin Diesel.

Watch the movie trailer below: