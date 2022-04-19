Commentator highlights Luís Castro’s ‘electricity’ in his debut for Botafogo: ‘What he hit hard on Patrick de Paula was spectacular’

Commentator for ESPN channels, Osvaldo Pascoal highlighted coach Luís Castro’s agitated way of commanding Botafogo, in the victory over Ceará by 3 to 1 on Sunday, at Arena Castelão. The coach stayed in the technical area for the first time, after problems with his work visa in the game against Corinthians.

– Sensational debut, he was completely electric on the bench. We know his style of play, how he makes the team play. But what he got on Paula’s Patrick was spectacular. Patrick de Paula needs to improve, the game dynamics need to improve – said Pascoal on “ESPN FC”, citing other highlights of the victory in Fortaleza:

– What about Erison? He’s more work than a twin. He runs to one side, to the other, headbutts… What a job he gave! And Diego Loureiro is a good goalkeeper, huh? He caught some impossible balls. Luís Oyama, who came from Mirassol, what he plays is impressive! How good is this brat! Without the starting goalkeeper, without the starting defense duo, we saw a very willing team, with a lot of will.

World champion with the Brazilian team in 1994, Zinho highlighted the changes promoted by Luís Castro and considered the victory over Ceará as a great result.

– He made some changes, Piazon started from the bench, Chay played more in the middle with Patrick and Oyama, and then I had a headache because Tchê Tchê arrived, I don’t know how he will organize it. It was a spectacular result, because Ceará, coming from a great streak and playing at home, was the big favorite. It is a result that gives more tranquility to work. The crowd is excited and rightfully so. Even more reinforcements are coming, it’s exciting. I am particularly happy, I saw Botafogo suffering for a long time, now they have a promising future – said Zinho.