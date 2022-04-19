Cooking series for all tastes

Photo 1 of 14 – Nailed It (Photo: Disclosure) Photo 2 of 14 – In each episode, three amateur bakers must recreate challenging desserts in pre-set times. (Photo: Publicity) Photo 3 of 14 – Ugly Delicious (Photo: Publicity) Photo 4 of 14 – Famous chef David Chang takes his friends on a quest for dishes that may not look like they are, but are delicious. (Photo: Publicity) Photo 5 of 14 – Street Food: Latin America (Photo: Disclosure) Photo 6 of 14 – Addresses the diversity and curiosities of street food in countries like Brazil, Mexico and Argentina, which leave nothing to be desired compared to the great restaurants in the world (Photo: Disclosure) Photo 7 of 14 – The Big Family Cooking Showdown (Photo: Disclosure) Photo 8 of 14 – With two seasons, the series presents a competition between British families who are passionate about cooking and who cook in a spectacular way (Photo: Disclosure) Photo 9 of 14 – Chef’s Table (Photo: Disclosure) Photo 10 of 14 – The documentary series delves into the minds of great chefs around the world to learn about their methods and inspirations (Photo: Disclosure) Photo 11 of 14 – Chef and writer Samin Nosrat explores the four essentials to create delicious and nutritious dishes. In addition to class, she meets talented classmates and prepares mouthwatering dishes. (Photo: Publicity) Photo 12 of 14 – (Photo: Publicity) Photo 13 of 14 – Sugar Rush (Photo: Disclosure) Photo 14 of 14 – The series challenges brilliant bakers to create beautiful and delicious treats, always fighting the clock (Photo: Disclosure: Disclosure)

If there’s a theme that makes series fun and relaxed, it’s cooking. With its various segments and approaches, the “art of cooking” is part of many people’s lives, at levels ranging from the basic to the exceptional.

It’s no wonder that there are more and more productions around the theme. There are competitions beyond funny, fascinating documentaries and reports full of charming stories, always about the act of flavors. All of them have the power to hold us to the small screens when it’s time to relax and make for great entertainment.

With that in mind, the Jetss Brazil prepared a list of series on cooking with themes for all tastes. Just take a look at the gallery above and good appetite!

