Copa do Brasil awards should make Rogério Ceni reduce rotation in São Paulo; see options | Sao Paulo

Rogério Ceni has made it clear several times that São Paulo’s focus this season will be qualifying for the next Libertadores in the Brazilian Championship. Because of this, he has put a more prepared team in the Brasileirão and another alternative in the Copa Sudamericana.

But this coming Wednesday, at 7:30 pm, Tricolor turns its attention to the Copa do Brasil, when it faces Juventude, in Caxias do Sul, for the first leg of the third phase. And because of the prized prizes of the tournament, this rotation should be in a smaller proportion.

Last Sunday, against Flamengo, the coach took to the field what he has considered the best formation: Jandrei, Rafinha, Léo, Diego Costa and Welington; Pablo Maia, Rodrigo Nestor, Igor Gomes and Alisson; Eder and Calleri.

For Wednesday, some players who played in this game should also appear against Juventude. In the Copa Sudamericana, practically the entire team is modified. Against Everton, from Chile, for example, only Igor Gomes was a starter among those that have been used the most.

– Let’s put the best team to face Juventude. Financially important competition for the club, we will not enter with the thought that it is not the victory. The changes we have to make we will make, because we have another difficult game against Red Bull Bragantino on Saturday. All very fast – said Rogério Ceni last Sunday.

Against Everton, in the middle of last week, Calleri, Gabriel Sara and Rodrigo Nestor were the only ones from the considered starting lineup that came off the bench to play in the final minutes of the 2-0 victory.

With that, it is possible that names like Rafinha, Diego Costa, Léo, Alisson and Eder remain in the team for the duel against Juventude because they are more rested.

A possible formation, considering those who are more rested, has: Jandrei, Rafinha, Diego Costa, Arboleda and Léo (Reinaldo); Luan, Rodrigo Nestor, Gabriel Sara and Alisson; Eder (Luciano) and Calleri (Marquinhos).

If they advance to the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, São Paulo secures another R$ 3 million. The club is experiencing a serious financial crisis and one of the main priorities in this first semester is the payment of overdue image rights arising from the pandemic.

After the first duel of the third phase of the tournament, Tricolor is already returning to the capital of São Paulo to target the Brasileirão again. On Saturday, at 16:30, the team faces Red Bull Bragantino and should count on the holders again.

The rest for most of these athletes will only happen on April 28, when São Paulo travels to Bolivia to face Jorge Wilstermann, in the third round of the Copa Sudamericana group stage.

