Copa do Brasil: third phase has teams from Libertadores, debut of the current champion and underdogs | Brazil’s Cup

The race for the title of the 2022 edition of the Copa do Brasil gains a new stage starting this Tuesday. Now with 32 clubs, the millionaire competition begins its third phase, in which it will distribute R$ 48 million to the classified . The entry of the Brazilian teams that play in the Libertadores is one of the highlights of the knockout stage.

After having a single game in the first two phases, which started with 80 teams, The Brazil’s Cup starts to be disputed in round-trip clashes. The away goal is not a tiebreaker. In case of a tie in the sum of the scores, the classification will be on penalties.

From the third phase onwards, TV Globo broadcasts the knockout of the Brazil’s Cup for the whole country. This Wednesday, at 9:30 pm, Ceilândia x Botafogo and Portuguesa-RJ x Corinthians will be the matches shown.

1 of 3 Copa do Brasil Cup — Photo: Staff Images/CBF Copa do Brasil Cup — Photo: Staff Images/CBF

CBF selection of the 2nd phase of the Copa do Brasil has the country’s top scorer and highlights in the elimination of Vasco

This Tuesday, there will be four games: Fluminense x Vila Nova, Bahia x Azuriz, CSA x América-MG and Remo x Cruzeiro. See below for all times and where to watch..

Along with representatives of Libertadores, Remo, champion of the Copa Verde; Bahia, champion of the Northeast Cup; and Botafogo, champion of Série B, also start the third phase. Another 20 clubs went through the first two phases (among them Ceará, Cruzeiro, São Paulo and Santos).

Qualifying for the Round of 16 is worth R$ 3 million. In the third, CBF will distribute R$ 48 million to those who follow the Copa do Brasil.

All 32 clubs playing in the third phase received a quota of R$ 1.9 million, totaling almost R$ 61 million. The 20 clubs that started the competition from the first stage pocketed more money. Check out their cumulative awards:

Ceará, Cruzeiro, São Paulo and Santos: BRL 4,670 million each

Atlético-GO, Coritiba, Cuiabá, Goiás, Youth: BRL 4,180 million each

Altos, Azuriz, Brasiliense, Ceilândia, CSA, Juazeirense, Portuguesa-RJ, Tocantinópolis, Tombense, Vila Nova and Vitória: BRL 3,270 million

2 of 3 Atlético-MG champion of the 2021 Copa do Brasil — Photo: Robson Mafra/AGIF Atlético-MG champion of the Copa do Brasil 2021 — Photo: Robson Mafra/AGIF

Serie A dominance 💪

By inheriting the title of the most democratic competition, the Copa do Brasil now has a domain of Serie A clubs in the third phase: there are 18 teams from the elite of the Brasileirão in the competition. Four of the matches in this stage will be between teams that compete in Serie A: Goiás x Bragantino, Coritiba x Santos, Atlético-GO x Cuiabá and Juventude x São Paulo.

Serie D, the last division of Brazilian football, has six teams. Three of them will have Serie A rivals: Portuguesa-RJ x Corinthians, Juazeirense-BA x Palmeiras and Tocantinópolis x Athletico-PR.

From Series C, there are three teams; while in Serie B, five. Check the distribution:

Serie A (18 teams): América-MG, Athletico-PR, Atlético-GO, Atlético-MG, Botafogo, Ceará, Corinthians, Coritiba, Cuiabá, Flamengo, Fluminense, Fortaleza, Goiás, Juventude, Palmeiras, Bragantino, Santos and São Paulo.

América-MG, Athletico-PR, Atlético-GO, Atlético-MG, Botafogo, Ceará, Corinthians, Coritiba, Cuiabá, Flamengo, Fluminense, Fortaleza, Goiás, Juventude, Palmeiras, Bragantino, Santos and São Paulo. Serie B (5 teams): Bahia, Cruzeiro, CSA, Tombense and Vila Nova.

Bahia, Cruzeiro, CSA, Tombense and Vila Nova. Serie C (3 teams) : Altos, Remo and Vitória.

: Altos, Remo and Vitória. Serie D (6 teams): Azuriz, Brasiliense, Ceilândia, Juazeirense, Portuguesa-RJ and Tocantinópolis.

You who will start cheering in the Copa do Brasil now, be prepared for the zebras. They walked the first two phases, and some champions have already been eliminated. Internacional, Grêmio (second biggest champion, with five titles) and Sport fell in the first phase.

Avaí, Serie A club, lost to Ceilândia in the second phase and also said goodbye. Of the 20 clubs in Serie A, only the team from Santa Catarina and Inter are low in the Copa do Brasil.

Vasco was on the way in the second phase, eliminated by Juazeirense. The Bahia club, by the way, is Palmeiras’ opponent.

Among the giants and favorites for the title, there are six clubs in the third phase that will play for the first time this stage of the Copa do Brasil. Their lives won’t be easy, but it’s good to remember that zebras like to play around here.

THE highfrom Piauí, eliminated Sport and ABC, on penalties, and will face Flamengo, three times champion of the Copa do Brasil. The first leg between the teams is only on the 1st of May, and Rubro-Negro invested R$ 100,000 in renovations and improvements to the lawn of the Albertão stadium, where the match will take place.

Altos beats ABC and advances to the stage in the Copa do Brasil

By eliminating Londrina and Avai, Ceilândia tries to make more history in front of the Botafogo. Portuguese-RJafter passing through CRB and Sampaio Corrêa, faces Corinthians.

The goals of Portuguesa-RJ 2 x 0 Sampaio Corrêa for the Copa do Brasil

Tocantinópolis (eliminated FC Cascavel and Náutico) also debuts in the third phase and will face Athletico-PR. tombenseafter passing through the northeastern clubs Moto Club and Icasa, will measure forces against another team from the Northeast, this time Ceará.

3 of 3 Copa do Brasil — Photo: Thais Magalhães/CBF Brazil Cup — Photo: Thais Magalhães/CBF

Schedule of home matches and broadcasts

The clashes were established by drawing lots, as well as who plays the first at home and decides the classification away. The return clashes are scheduled by the CBF basic table for the 10th, 11th and 12th of May.

April 19 (Tuesday)

April 20 (Wednesday)

April 21 (Thursday)

9:30 pm: Atlético-GO x Cuiabá at Antônio Accioly (Premiere and sportv)