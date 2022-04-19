Corinthians and Boca Juniors seek agreement for load of tickets for visitors in Liberta games

Corinthians faces Boca Juniors, next Tuesday, at Neo Química Arena, for Libertadores. At this moment, the boards of the two clubs are talking for an agreement on the amount of tickets that will be destined to the visitors for the duel. The idea is to establish a number that will also be replicated at Bombonera, on May 17, in the return game.

Clubs want to reach a consensus on the basis of reciprocity. The tendency is for the visitors’ area, in the South Sector, at the Neo Química Arena, to be increased to around R$ 2,500 for Argentine fans. Normally, the space delimited by the administration of the alvinegro stadium is 1.5 thousand.

With the agreement, Corinthians hopes to get the same amount of tickets for the upper tray, a space for visitors behind the goal of the Boca Juniors stadium. This is a topic handled with extreme care by the board, which is aware of the number of fans looking for information about the match in Argentina. Many, even, have already bought tickets even without any information about the tickets.

The Bombonera visiting sector has a capacity greater than 2,500. The Argentine press usually reports that the top tray receives between 3,000 and 3,500 fans. A space that, unlike Neo Química Arena, does not need to be shared with the local fans. It’s just for visitors.

Corinthians even started selling tickets for the first game on Tuesday morning. The information was released early and, initially, only Fiel Torcedor members can purchase tickets – see all the details here. Timão welcomes Boca Juniors next Tuesday, the 26th, from 21:30. The return game is scheduled for May 17, also a Tuesday, at 9:30 pm, at Bombonera.

Check out the upcoming Corinthians games

Corinthians upcoming games Date Confrontation Competition 20 Apr,

Wed, 21:30 Portuguesa-RJ vs Corinthians

Broadcast: TV Globo, SporTV and Premiere Brazil’s Cup 23 Apr,

Sat, 19:00 Palmeiras vs Corinthians

Broadcast: Premiere Brazilian 26 Apr,

Tue, 21:30 Corinthians vs Boca Juniors

Broadcast: ESPN and SBT Liberators 01 May,

Sun, 4:00 pm Corinthians vs Fortaleza

Broadcast: Globo and Premiere Brazilian 04 May,

Wed, 21:00 Deportivo Cali vs Corinthians

Broadcast: Conmebol TV Liberators 08 May,

Sun, 18:00 Red Bull Bragantino vs Corinthians

Broadcast: Premiere Brazilian 17 May,

Tue, 21:30 Boca Juniors vs Corinthians

Broadcast: ESPN and SBT Liberators

