Corinthians and Boca Juniors seek agreement for load of tickets for visitors in Liberta games
Corinthians faces Boca Juniors, next Tuesday, at Neo Química Arena, for Libertadores. At this moment, the boards of the two clubs are talking for an agreement on the amount of tickets that will be destined to the visitors for the duel. The idea is to establish a number that will also be replicated at Bombonera, on May 17, in the return game.
Clubs want to reach a consensus on the basis of reciprocity. The tendency is for the visitors’ area, in the South Sector, at the Neo Química Arena, to be increased to around R$ 2,500 for Argentine fans. Normally, the space delimited by the administration of the alvinegro stadium is 1.5 thousand.
With the agreement, Corinthians hopes to get the same amount of tickets for the upper tray, a space for visitors behind the goal of the Boca Juniors stadium. This is a topic handled with extreme care by the board, which is aware of the number of fans looking for information about the match in Argentina. Many, even, have already bought tickets even without any information about the tickets.
The Bombonera visiting sector has a capacity greater than 2,500. The Argentine press usually reports that the top tray receives between 3,000 and 3,500 fans. A space that, unlike Neo Química Arena, does not need to be shared with the local fans. It’s just for visitors.
Corinthians even started selling tickets for the first game on Tuesday morning. The information was released early and, initially, only Fiel Torcedor members can purchase tickets – see all the details here. Timão welcomes Boca Juniors next Tuesday, the 26th, from 21:30. The return game is scheduled for May 17, also a Tuesday, at 9:30 pm, at Bombonera.
Check out the upcoming Corinthians games
|Date
|Confrontation
|Competition
|20 Apr,
Wed, 21:30
|Portuguesa-RJ vs Corinthians
Broadcast: TV Globo, SporTV and Premiere
|Brazil’s Cup
|23 Apr,
Sat, 19:00
|Palmeiras vs Corinthians
Broadcast: Premiere
|Brazilian
|26 Apr,
Tue, 21:30
|Corinthians vs Boca Juniors
Broadcast: ESPN and SBT
|Liberators
|01 May,
Sun, 4:00 pm
|Corinthians vs Fortaleza
Broadcast: Globo and Premiere
|Brazilian
|04 May,
Wed, 21:00
|Deportivo Cali vs Corinthians
Broadcast: Conmebol TV
|Liberators
|08 May,
Sun, 18:00
|Red Bull Bragantino vs Corinthians
Broadcast: Premiere
|Brazilian
|17 May,
Tue, 21:30
|Boca Juniors vs Corinthians
Broadcast: ESPN and SBT
|Liberators
