Corinthians dominates the Bola de Prata team after the second round of the Brazilian

Corinthians is still packed and won its second consecutive victory in the Brazilian Championship with the score of 3 to 0 in confrontation with Avaí. The good performance of the team yielded two more names for the ESPN Sportingbet Silver Ball Selection and, with that, Timão has six representatives in the award.

The first was the striker who scored the three goals of Saturday’s match: Roger Guedes. The player was the highest scorer of this round. Another new addition to the list is the steering wheel. Du Queiroz. In addition to assisting Guedes’ first goal in the match, the youngster played an important role in the midfield, both in the defensive and in the Corinthians attack, infiltrating the opposing area.

Three other names have already been present in the Bola de Prata team since the first round. the steering wheel Paulinho maintained his position even without entering the field for the second game of Corinthians in the Brasileirão. the left-back Lucas Piton made another great match and continued in the relationship. The player gave an assist and did well defensively with four tackles and three pass interceptions.

Finally, the goalkeeper cassio was also present on last week’s list and with yet another good performance, he maintained his position. Despite the elastic score, Cássio was essential in the game. Not only did he show more confidence with his feet hitting long passes, he also made five great saves – four of those shots were from inside the box.

The Bola de Prata team also has the Corinthians commander: Victor Pereira. The commander reached his tenth game this Saturday and accumulates a higher performance than his last five predecessors.

With this scenario, the full selection has: Cassio (Corinthians)Isla (Flamengo), Léo Ortiz (Red Bull Bragantino), Natan (Red Bull Bragantino), Lucas Piton (Corinthians), Du Queiroz (Corinthians)Gomes (Flamengo), Paulinho (Corinthians), Arrascaeta (Flamengo), Hulk (Atlético-MG), Rger Guedes (Corinthians). Technician: Victor Pereira (Corinthians).

The Corinthians team’s next appointment will be this Wednesday for their debut in the Copa do Brasil. The match against Portuguesa, from Rio de Janeiro, is scheduled for 9:30 pm at Estádio do Café, in Londrina.

See more at: Campeonato Brasileiro, Lucas Piton, Paulinho, Cssio, Rger Guedes, Vtor Pereira, Corinthians x Ava and Du Queiroz.