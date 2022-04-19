Sports

Corinthians enters into an agreement with Inter and Bruno Méndez’s future is exposed; BRL 28 million is at stake

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius7 hours ago
Defender is on loan until June 30; Timon wants 6 million dollars

Photo: Rodrigo Coca - Corinthians Agency
Photo: Rodrigo Coca – Corinthians Agency
The situation of Bruno Méndez, defender of the Corinthians who is on loan at Internacional, found a consensus between the two teams. The player’s loan to Clube gaúcho ends on June 30. Corinthians has no plans to integrate the player and Internacional, and does not want to pay US$6 million, the amount set out in the loan agreement.

However, this Monday (18), it came to light that Corinthians and Inter signed an agreement so that Bruno Mendez don’t play seven matches for the Brasileirão. This creates a kind of deadline for the gauchos to decide whether to buy permanently, or not. The Brasileirão regulation provides that a player can only change clubs within the competition if he has played for a maximum of six matches for the first team. The information is from Globoesporte.com.

However, it is important to note that the defender would be released to return to Corinthians for the remainder of the season. With two matches for Serie A in 2022, Bruno Méndez is expected to complete the sixth game at the end of May. In this way, he could only play for the Copa Sudamericana.

Sources linked to the gauchos, guarantee that Inter would be willing to pay 2 million dollars to hire Bruno Méndez permanently, but Timão does not give up the 6 million dollars, about R$ 28 million.

