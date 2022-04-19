Corinthians opens ticket sales for a match against Boca Juniors in Libertadores; know everything

Corinthians faces Boca Juniors, from Argentina, next week for the third round of the Libertadores group stage. This Tuesday, the club starts selling tickets for the match that takes place at 9:30 pm, at Neo Química Arena, on April 26.

The club will maintain the protocol of opening sales in a staggered way, always taking into account the priorities in Fiel Torcedor. The clash is allowed to take place at 100% capacity in Itaquera.

Some fans already have tickets for the match against the Argentines due to the package sold by Timão for the Libertadores games. to buy tickets in the Upper West Sector. The value is BRL 420.75 – about BRL 140.25 per duel.

It is important to note that there will be no physical box office. Therefore, tickets will be sold on the websites www.fieltorcedor.com.br, for Fiel Torcedor members, and on www.ingressoscorinthians.com.br for ordinary fans.

The order of opening the sale will be as follows:

Tuesday, April 19, from 11 am : opening for Fiel Torcedor fans with credits for matches suspended by the pandemic (against Ituano and Palmeiras, for Paulistão in 2020);

: opening for Fiel Torcedor fans with credits for matches suspended by the pandemic (against Ituano and Palmeiras, for Paulistão in 2020); Tuesday, April 19, from 3 pm : opening for all non-defaulting members of Fiel Torcedor who have 35 points or more;

: opening for all non-defaulting members of Fiel Torcedor who have 35 points or more; Wednesday, April 20, from 3pm : opening for other non-defaulting members of Fiel Torcedor;

: opening for other non-defaulting members of Fiel Torcedor; Thursday, April 21, from 3pm: opening for fans in general;

In a note, Corinthians took the opportunity to reinforce all the guidelines on the care that must be taken due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Fans need to present proof of the complete vaccination schedule or a Covid-19 test taken up to 48 hours before the respective match to enter the Neo Química Arena.

There’s a cabin too! – For fans who want to invest in a differentiated experience, Ticket sales for Camarote FielZone and Choperia FielZone are also open. All options have an open bar and open food before and after the matches, in addition to musical attractions and the presence of former players. The purchase can be made through the FielZone website and the values ​​​​checked below.

Check the ticket prices for Corinthians x Boca Juniors

NORTH – BRL 50.00

SOUTH – BRL 110.00

UPPER EAST – BRL 165.00

LOWER EAST SIDE – BRL 195.00

LOWER EAST CENTRAL – BRL 225.00

SUPERIOR WEST – BRL 255.00

LOWER WEST CORNER – BRL 450.00

LOWER SIDE WEST – BRL 480.00

LOWER CENTRAL WEST – BRL 600.00

OESTE BUSINESS – BRL 750.00

FIELDZONE DECK – BRL 500

CHOPERIA FIELZONE – BRL 500

FIELZONE DISCOVERY BALCONY – R$ 700

BISTRO BEHIND THE FIELZONE GLASS – BRL 800

FIELZONE BLACK CHAIR – BRL 980

BLACK POOL FIEZONE – BRL 10,000 (up to 10 people)

Disclosure / Corinthians

