Health

Covid-19: Brazil records 8,400 new cases and 66 deaths

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius15 hours ago
0 0 1 minute read

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Brazil has registered 30,261,088 confirmed cases of covid-19, according to the epidemiological bulletin released today (18) by the Ministry of Health. The total number of deaths from the disease is 662,026.

In 24 hours, 8,470 cases were recorded. In the same period, 66 deaths of victims of the virus were confirmed.

According to the same bulletin, 29,262,483 people (96.7%) have recovered from the disease and 336,579 cases are being monitored.

Epidemiological bulletin from the Ministry of Health updates the numbers of the pandemic in Brazil.

Epidemiological bulletin from the Ministry of Health updates the numbers of the pandemic in Brazil. – Ministry of Health

States

São Paulo leads the number of cases, with 5.34 million, followed by Minas Gerais (3.34 million) and Paraná (2.43 million). The smallest number of cases is registered in Acre (124.4 thousand). Then appears Roraima (155.3 thousand) and Amapá (160.3 thousand).

Regarding deaths, São Paulo has the highest number of deaths (167,854), followed by Rio de Janeiro (73,146) and Minas Gerais (61,114). The lowest number of deaths is in Acre (1,996), Amapá (2,128) and Roraima (2,147).

Vaccination

To date, 409.2 million doses of vaccines against covid-19 have been applied, 174.2 million with the first dose and 153.3 million with the second dose. The single dose was given to 4.8 million people. Another 72.9 million have already received the booster dose.

Source link

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius15 hours ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Cornelius

Cornelius

Related Articles

Vaccination against Covid: almost 168 million people are fully immunized | vaccines

2 weeks ago

Post-Covid hair loss is a common problem: learn how to treat it

February 26, 2022

Argentina no longer requires a Covid vaccination card for tourists arriving by land; see the rules | West and Southwest

2 weeks ago

After high demand, Covid-19 testing centers in Pernambuco have little movement

February 21, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button