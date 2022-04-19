COVID-19: Minas and BH remain cautious about the end of the state of emergency – Gerais

Use of masks continues to be advised by doctors (photo: Edesio Ferreira/EM/DA Press) The end of the state of emergency for the pandemic, announced by the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, will not mean in the short term the total reduction of restriction measures in Minas Gerais and Belo Horizonte. Despite the new step forward taken by the federal government, the state and capital will proceed with caution and with the same safety protocols until the disease finally has stability.

The emergency situation of the pandemic was decreed through ordinance nº 188, signed in 2020 by former minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta, which provided for a series of prevention, control and containment measures adopted to face the disease. However, the normative act will not be revoked immediately by the ministry, giving time for government agencies in the states and the union to actually adapt.

In a press conference in Brasília, Marcelo Queiroga assured that no public health policy will be interrupted even in the face of the cooled epidemiological scenario. According to data from the folder, there has been an 85% drop in deaths across the country since the peak of the micron variant. “A specific legal system was created based on the Health Emergency of National Importance decree. Some of these laws are federal and if they expire with the recognition of the end of ESPIN, they would lose their effect. health care losses. I want to emphasize that no public health policy will be interrupted”, said Queiroga.

In Minas, the Secretary of State for Health, Fbio Baccheretti, who is also vice-president of the National Council of Secretaries of Health (Conass), met with other directors of the body last Friday to assess the direction of the flexibilization measures in the step One of the proposals presented would be for the end of the emergency to be carried out in 90 days and for states and municipalities, alongside the federal government, to discuss the form of transition.

One aspect raised by Baccheretti to maintain the current protocol throughout the country is that several states still have a slow vaccination cycle. “Although Minas Gerais has vaccination rates above most, we have many ICU beds maintained and open, which can be used if the number of cases increases, but some states are not in this situation”, says the secretary.

Another concern in the Minas Gerais scenario of the pandemic is the emergence of new strains and waves of COVID-19 throughout Brazil, which force municipalities to close non-essential trade again. The emergence of the micron in October last year, for example, increased the number of contaminations per day and also increased the demand for care at health centers. Although immunization prevented the multiplication of deaths in the period, it was necessary for several activities to close their doors.

The delay in childhood immunization must also be taken into account in order to make the immediate repeal of ordinance nº188 unfeasible. In Minas, for example, 67.7% of children took the first dose of the vaccine, while only 26.72% received the second dose. Among adults, the condition also did not reach 90% even of the first dose applications, while 82.3% took the second dose.

BH also follows protocol

In BH, the prefecture said that the protocols in force for the fight against COVID-19 in the capital are maintained. Therefore, the municipality discards establishing the end of the use of masks in closed places. The objective of the Municipal Health Department is precisely to continue with the vaccination strategies, even maintaining points distributed in the nine regions of the city. The capital has so far vaccinated 94.4% of the population with the first dose and 99.6% with the second, in addition to 64.7% with the booster dose. The PBH bulletin indicates that 74.4% of the children were vaccinated with the first dose and only 33.1% received the second dose.

At the end of March, the city government dissolved the COVID-19 Commitment in the capital, formed by a group of infectologists and the former secretary of health, Jackson Machado Pinto, which controlled trade restrictions and established guidelines for controlling the disease. . According to the municipality, a new multi-professional technical group has since been created to assess the scenario of the pandemic.

Former member of the municipal committee, the doctor Una Tupinambs sees the federal government’s action to end the emergency situation in the pandemic as premature: “The measure of the Ministry of Health is still hasty. Coming from this government that denied the vaccine and the pandemic, treated the disease like a little flu, it couldn’t be different. There is no end to a pandemic with a decree. When this health emergency is removed, you give a signal to the population that it is over”.

The infectious disease specialist, who previously formed the committee with fellow doctors Carlos Starling and Estevo Urbano, says that it is essential to maintain basic care: “WHO maintained its pandemic status, at least for the next three months. We have to maintain care, especially the mask in closed environments and expand vaccination in the age group from 5 to 11 years, the third dose and the fourth dose. We cannot treat the pandemic with disdain. It’s a new virus, we don’t know how the new variants will behave. something rash”.