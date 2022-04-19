Covid-19 outbreak in China could delay iPhone production

The main region responsible for the manufacture of iPhones in the world, the central portion of China, continues to operate despite the lockdowns due to a new outbreak of Covid-19 identified in the country.

However, last Friday (15), the decision to implement a new quarantine in Zhengzhou, the city where Foxconn, one of Apple’s main partners, is located, could limit the pace of manufacturing the device, reported the Asian portal. Henan Daily.

The location is so important to the Cupertino company that it has earned the nickname iPhone City.

According to the publication, production on the Foxconn campus, even with the limitations, “is going well”. It is worth remembering that the sudden increase in virus infections in Shanghai also caused disruptions in the industry.

Zero tolerance for Covid

Vaccination against the disease has not yet reached 100% of the Chinese population. Image: Ihor Sulyatytskyy/Shutterstock

The Chinese government has recently started advocating a more radical approach to containing the spread of Covid-19 cases in the country.

As a result, many electronics factories have stopped their operations or are working on a partial production basis due to the stricter restrictions.

Tesla and Pegatron, which also makes iPhones, were among the companies forced to halt production in recent weeks.

One of the government’s strategies to get around the problem in the electronics supply chain is to inject a 1 trillion yuan emergency package into the economy, about $157 billion.

Shanghai factories prepare to reopen

The good news is that after weeks of shutdown due to Covid, some factories installed in Shanghai, China, started preparing plans to return to the traditional work routine this Monday (18).

Even so, there are still several restrictions, such as the need for workers to remain in the workplace, not to mention strict sanitary control measures.

