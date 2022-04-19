Covid-19 virus is found in feces after disappearing from lungs

A study by researchers at Stanford University in the United Kingdom found that one in seven people infected with Covid-19 still shed fragments of the virus in their faeces up to four months after they stopped releasing the virus through the respiratory tract.

“We found that people who had cleared their respiratory infection, meaning they were no longer testing positive for Sars-CoV-2 in their respiratory tract, continued to shed Sars-CoV-2 RNA in their feces,” said the leader. of the study, Ami Bhatt.

Long Covid sign?

According to the researchers, this may be an explanation for why some patients infected with Covid-19 develop gastrointestinal symptoms, such as abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. According to researchers, intestinal symptoms can contribute to the so-called “long covid”.

“Long Covid could be the consequence of the ongoing immune reaction to SARS-CoV-2, but it could also be that we have people with persistent infections that lurk in niches other than the respiratory tract, such as the gastrointestinal tract,” said Bhatt.

This was the first study to analyze the presence of Covid-19 virus RNA in the feces of patients with mild to moderate cases of the disease. Previous research, however, had already evaluated the presence of the virus in the fecal material of people who had severe cases of the disease.

Via: Medical Xpress

