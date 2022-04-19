Cruzeiro defines Divino Braga gym, in Betim, as home in the first Superliga final | volleyball

Cruzeiro defined the Divino Braga gym, in Betim, as home in the first game of the final of the Men’s Superliga final, against Minas. The team had to “change house”, because the regulation of the competition only allows the final to be in venues with a minimum capacity of five thousand fans, with Riachão not fitting into these molds. The match takes place next Saturday at 21:30 (Brasília time).

The Minas Gerais final is the result of the good work of both teams. In the semifinal, Minas beat Guarulhos, and Cruzeiro beat Sesi. THE cruise has control of the first match, and the opponent, of the second and third (if necessary) games, for having finished the group stage in first place.

1 of 4 Ginásio Divino Braga hosted the Club World Cup this year — Photo: Agencia i7 Ginásio Divino Braga hosted the Club World Cup this year — Photo: Agencia i7

“Let’s go Brasileirão! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Sign the Premiere!”

2 of 4 Banner Premiere Brasileirão — Photo: Reproduction Premiere Brasileirão banner — Photo: Reproduction

Generally, Cruzeiro hosts the games at the Ginásio Poliesportivo Do Riacho, or “Riachão”, in Contagem, which has a capacity for more than two thousand people. This time, due to the regulations, the celestial match will take place at Centro Poliesportivo Divino Ferreira Braga, which can receive up to six thousand spectators. The venue has already hosted the men’s Club World Cup finals.

The final games take place on April 23, May 1 and 8. Cruzeiro will also release information on ticket sales. Minas has not yet made official the place where they will send their matches.

3 of 4 Cruzeiro players celebrate victory against Sesi-SP that earned a spot in the Superliga final — Photo: Twitter/Sada Cruzeiro Cruzeiro players celebrate victory against Sesi-SP that earned a spot in the Superliga final — Photo: Twitter/Sada Cruzeiro

And it’s not just in the men’s modality that the Superliga will have a “Pão-de-queijo” final. Minas and Praia Clube will compete for the title, in Brasília (the game is under the control of CBV), on April 22 and 29 and May 3 – if there is a need for a third game.