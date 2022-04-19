Cruzeiro faces Remo and tries to open an advantage in the 3rd phase of the Copa do Brasil

photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro On loan from Athletico, Jajá can debut against Remo this Tuesday

Cruzeiro tries to keep the campaign 100% in the Copa do Brasil in the confrontation with Remo, at 21:30 this Tuesday, at the Baenão stadium, in Belém-PA, for the third phase. The team coached by Uruguayan Paulo Pezzolano will deal with the absence of Edu, top scorer in the squad in 2022, with 11 goals in 14 games, who suffered a right thigh injury and is undergoing treatment in the medical department.

Edu played an important role in Raposa’s two victories in the competition. In the first game, he opened the scoring with a header in the 5-0 rout over Sergipe, at the Batistão stadium, in Aracaju, on February 23. Three weeks later, on March 16, he scored twice in a 3-0 win over Tuntum at Rafael Seabra Stadium in Tuntum, Maranhão.

Without Edu, Pezzolano will bet on a player with a history of top scorer in the tournament. This is Rodolfo, who scored six times in 12 matches in 2020 and helped América reach the semifinals – he was eliminated by Palmeiras after going through Santos-AP, Operário-PR, Ferroviária-SP, Ponte Preta, Corinthians and Internacional. The striker on loan to Cruzeiro until December commented on the mission to replace the crowd’s favorite.

“We are saddened by Edu’s injury, as he is a guy who has been deciding the games for us. But I’m sure I’ll go in and I’ll do my best to get the victory”, said shirt 33, who hit a ball on the post last Tuesday, against Brusque, in Mineirão, for the second round of Serie B. Raposa won by 1 to 0 – goal scored precisely by Edu.

Pezzolano can promote news in the team, cases of defender Zé Ivaldo (option for the vacancy of Eduardo Brock, suspended) and striker Jajá, ceded by Athletico-PR. The challenge is to assemble a competitive formation that puts an end to a taboo of more than 42 years with Remo. The last victory took place on October 10, 1979, at Mineirão, for the Brazilian Championship: 3 to 0. Since then, the team from Pará has won five duels and drawn two.

Among Remo’s triumphs, the highlight was the 5-1 rout at Mineirão, on November 13, 1994, by the Brasileiro. Coach Cuca, midfielder for Leão at the time, scored one of the goals – the other four were from the right winger Helinho. In the 2021 Series B, Cruzeiro lost both in Baenão, in Belém, by 1 to 0, and in Independência, in Belo Horizonte, by 3 to 1.

Relegated to Serie C in 2021 after finishing 17th in B, with 43 points, Remo started the 2022 season well by winning the Campeonato Paraense in the final against rival Paysandu. The campaign was six wins, six draws and two defeats in 14 games. In the Third Division, the team led by Paulo Bonamigo scored 2-1 at Vitória, in their debut, and lost 1-0 to Manaus, in the second round.

Leão’s squad has athletes who played in Minas Gerais football, cases of left-back Leonan, ex-Atlético, and midfielders Anderson Uchôa and Marciel, ex-Cruzeiro. On the national scene, the best known players are midfielder Felipe Gedoz, ex-Athletico-PR, Goiás and Vitória; and striker Brenner, ex-Juventude, Internacional and Botafogo.

OAR X CRUISE

ROWING

Vinicius; Ricardo Luiz, Daniel Felipe, Marlon and Leonan; Anderson Uchôa, Paulo Curuá and Marciel (Felipe Gedoz); Bruno Alves, Ronald and Brenner

Technician: Paulo Bonamigo

CRUISE

Rafael Cabral; Rômulo, Oliveira, Wagner Leonardo (Zé Ivaldo) and Rafael Santos; Willian Oliveira, Miticov (Pedro Castro) and João Paulo; Jajá, Waguininho and Rodolfo

Technician: Paulo Pezzolano

Reason: first leg of the third round of the Copa do Brasil

Stadium: Baenão, in Belém-PA

Date: Tuesday, April 19, 2022

Schedule: 9:30 pm

Referee: Marcelo de Lima Henrique (CE)

Assistants: Nailton Junior de Sousa Oliveira and Renan Aguiar da Costa (CE)

Streaming: Amazon Prime