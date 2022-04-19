Cruzeiro: Ronaldo admits that partner promised to ‘stop airport’
New owner of 90% of the shares of Sociedade Anima do Futebol do Cruzeiro, Ronaldo admitted, this Monday (18), during a live on Twitchthat Pedro Loureno, the club’s main sponsor, promised to hire a big reinforcement.
“Before my arrival, it seems that he (Pedro) made some contributions and loans. Cruzeiro is passionate and is always willing (to help). The last time we were together, he promised a player to stop the airport. That’s his idea. Let’s see if we can get that player,” Ronaldo said.
“Talking about Pedrinho, we were talking there before the voting started, and he’s going to give a gift to Ronaldo, to Cruzeiro. He’s going to bring a player, a kind of a 10, a shirt 10, that the fans will have to get at the airport”, Alberto said on the 7th.
For the Serie B sequel, Cruzeiro announced seven reinforcements in recent days. They are the goalkeeper Gabriel Mesquita; defender Z Ivaldo; midfielders Neto Moura and Leonardo Pais, in addition to forwards Henrique Luvannor, Jaj and Rodolfo. The eighth will be fellow striker Rafael Silva, who already trains with the group, but is awaiting regularization at the CBF.