Cruzeiro: Ronaldo admits that partner promised to ‘stop airport’

photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Ronaldo and Pedro Loureno met on the 4th, in Barro Preto, during a meeting of the Deliberative Council of Cruzeiro New owner of 90% of the shares of Sociedade Anima do Futebol do Cruzeiro, Ronaldo admitted, this Monday (18), during a live on Twitchthat Pedro Loureno, the club’s main sponsor, promised to hire a big reinforcement.

“Before my arrival, it seems that he (Pedro) made some contributions and loans. Cruzeiro is passionate and is always willing (to help). The last time we were together, he promised a player to stop the airport. That’s his idea. Let’s see if we can get that player,” Ronaldo said.

“Talking about Pedrinho, we were talking there before the voting started, and he’s going to give a gift to Ronaldo, to Cruzeiro. He’s going to bring a player, a kind of a 10, a shirt 10, that the fans will have to get at the airport”, Alberto said on the 7th.