Cruzeiro: Ronaldo admits that partner promised to ‘stop airport’

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius17 hours ago
Ronaldo and Pedro Louren
photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro

Ronaldo and Pedro Loureno met on the 4th, in Barro Preto, during a meeting of the Deliberative Council of Cruzeiro

New owner of 90% of the shares of Sociedade Anima do Futebol do Cruzeiro, Ronaldo admitted, this Monday (18), during a live on Twitchthat Pedro Loureno, the club’s main sponsor, promised to hire a big reinforcement.

“Before my arrival, it seems that he (Pedro) made some contributions and loans. Cruzeiro is passionate and is always willing (to help). The last time we were together, he promised a player to stop the airport. That’s his idea. Let’s see if we can get that player,” Ronaldo said.

“Talking about Pedrinho, we were talking there before the voting started, and he’s going to give a gift to Ronaldo, to Cruzeiro. He’s going to bring a player, a kind of a 10, a shirt 10, that the fans will have to get at the airport”, Alberto said on the 7th.

It is worth remembering that the transfer window in Brazilian football has been closed since last Tuesday (12). New players will only be able to settle with Cruzeiro if they have terminated their ties with other teams before that date. The new hiring period will be in the second half of the year, between July 18 and August 15.

For the Serie B sequel, Cruzeiro announced seven reinforcements in recent days. They are the goalkeeper Gabriel Mesquita; defender Z Ivaldo; midfielders Neto Moura and Leonardo Pais, in addition to forwards Henrique Luvannor, Jaj and Rodolfo. The eighth will be fellow striker Rafael Silva, who already trains with the group, but is awaiting regularization at the CBF.

