Curitiba expands points of simultaneous vaccination against flu and covid-19

Starting this Tuesday (19), the Municipal Health Department (SMS) expands the service locations for flu vaccination and application of the fourth dose. anti-covid. Simultaneous vaccination will be carried out in 106 health units for the public summoned. The list of locations is below at the end of the article.

With the arrival of new doses, on Tuesday the simultaneous vaccination will serve those born until 1949. On Wednesday (20), it will be the turn of those born until 1951.

On Friday (22/4), health units will be open and simultaneous vaccination will be expanded to people born until 1953, reaching the range of those who have already turned 69 years old still in 2022.

The service for those summoned will be from 8 am to 5 pm in 106 health units and the addresses can be checked on the Imuniza Já website.

People who have already been summoned and who have not received doses on the date can also seek vaccination points.

Simultaneous vaccination

In order to receive the second anti-covid booster (fourth dose), in addition to fitting into the age group summoned, it is necessary to have reached the minimum interval of 120 days since the application of the third dose (first booster).

Those who have completed the required age, but have not yet reached the recommended range, will be able to seek points to receive only the flu vaccine.

The application of the two vaccines on the same day follows recent guidance from the Ministry of Health, which released, at the end of 2021, the application of vaccines simultaneously.

against the flu

Influenza vaccination takes place annually for priority groups. The 2022 vaccine serves to immunize against the H3N2 Darwin variant, which has already caused an outbreak in the country earlier this year, including deaths.

Due to the potential for mutation of the virus that causes the flu, the influenza vaccine is periodically updated, based on the profile of the virus that is circulating, hence the importance of joining the campaign.

Anti-covid vaccine for other audiences

As of Tuesday, the recap for the third, second and first dose of the vaccine against covid-19 for the elderly, adults, adolescents and children will be concentrated in nine health units. They will also serve the public summoned for simultaneous vaccination (list below). Children up to 11 years of age can also be cared for at the Mãe Curitibana unit.

Influenza vaccine and fourth dose (second booster) anticovid

Tuesday (19/4) – born until 1949

Wednesday (4/20) – born until 1951

Thursday (21/4) – HOLIDAY

Friday (4/22) – born until 1953

* In addition to fitting into the age group summoned, it is also necessary to have reached the minimum interval of 120 days since the application of the third dose (first booster) of the anti-covid vaccine

Sites for simultaneous vaccination

From 8 am to 5 pm, only public summoned to receive influenza vaccine and fourth anti-covid dose

Check the addresses at Imuniza Já Curitiba

Places for the anti-covid recap (third, second and first dose)

From 8 am to 5 pm, all ages, including children and pregnant women

Bairro Novo Sanitary District

Parigot de Souza Health Unit

Rua João Eloy de Souza, 111 – Sítio Cercado

Boa Vista Health District

Bairro Alto Health Unit

Rua Jornalista Alceu Chichorro, 314 – Bairro Alto

Boqueirão Health District

Visitation Health Unit

3136 Bley Zorning Street – Boqueirão

Cajuru Sanitary District

Camargo Health Unit

Rua Pedro Violani, 364 – Cajuru

CIC Sanitary District

Cândido Portinari Health Unit

Rua Durval Leopoldo Landal, 1529 – CIC

Main Health District

Mother Curitibana Health Unit (Children only)

Rua Jaime Reis, 331 – Alto do São Francisco

Pinheirinho Sanitary District

Vila Feliz Health Unit

Rua Pedro Gusso, 866 – New World

Porta Sanitary District

Santa Quitéria II Health Unit

Rua Bocaíuva, 310 – Santa Quitéria

Santa Felicidade Sanitary District

Pinheiros Health Unit

Rua Joanna Emma Dalpozzo Zardo, 370 – Santa Felicidade

Tatuquara Sanitary District

Don Bosco Health Unit

Rua Ângelo Tosin, 100 – Campo do Santana

Web Stories

Mental health How to get rid of stress at work Beyond the Illusion David introduces Romana to Isadora wetland Juma suffers from the death of her mother News! Movies and series coming to Netflix this week