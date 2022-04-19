Deceived by fake nurse, Covid-19 queue-jumpers can receive compensation

Two people who tried to break the Covid-19 vaccination line in Belo Horizonte and were tricked by a fake nurse can be compensated. Nurse Cláudia Mônica Torres deceived hundreds of people, but only two formalized the complaint with the Public Ministry of Minas Gerais.

The fake nurse and five other people were accused of embezzlement. In the complaint sent to Justice, the Public Ministry asked that the injured parties be financially repaired, that is, receive compensation.

publicity

Read too!

One of the victims, Marcelo Martins Araujo, must receive the minimum amount of R$2,280, while João Carlos de Carvalho must receive R$6,500 in compensation.

At the beginning of the investigations, people who tried to jump the queue were considered suspects of having illegally purchased the Covid-19 vaccine. However, the Federal Police discovered that these people were given saline solution, so they were treated as victims of a scam.

Some of the alleged vaccinated also underwent tests to prove the presence of antibodies against SARS-CoV-2, however, none of them showed the defense in the body.

Covid-19: people who tried to skip the vaccine line and were tricked by a fake nurse can receive compensation. Image: Fabio Rodrigues Pozzebom/ABr

Clandestine vaccination made the news in March 2021 and was organized by businessmen in a bus depot. The counterfeit immunizers were bought for R$ 600. It is estimated that around R$ 700 thousand were moved with the coup.

At the time of the event, only elderly people and health professionals were being vaccinated. In other words, the purchase of the alleged Covid-19 vaccine was a way of circumventing the immunization order.

Have you watched the new videos on YouTube of the Digital Look? Subscribe to the channel!