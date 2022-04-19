Defender Robert Renan will make his debut for Corinthians in a mixed team game in the Copa do Brasil | Corinthians

Defender Robert Renan, only 18 years old, will make his debut for Corinthians at Estádio do Café, in Londrina, against Portuguesa-RJ, on Wednesday, at 9:30 pm, in a game for the third phase of the Copa do Brasil.

He will be just one of the novelties of the lineup of coach Vítor Pereira, who will take to the field a mixed team, since he has a complicated sequence ahead of him in the coming days. The boy was on the bench in some games in the Campeonato Paulista.

Timão faces a classic against Palmeiras on Saturday, for the Brasileirão, and a duel against Boca Juniors next Tuesday, in Itaquera, for Libertadores.

The list of related players will be released by Corinthians this Tuesday afternoon, before the squad’s trip to Paraná. Under-17 forward Wesley will also be listed. The tendency is for him to start on the bench.

After beating Avaí, the coach had already revealed that he would make changes to the starting lineup:

– Let’s change, there’s no doubt about it, because it’s the only way. We have two very demanding games ahead. We will be forced, even for wanting to give opportunities for players to grow and start to calm down a little, to have maturity. We will have to give opportunities to those who are working well, to take that risk. Now, they have to show what they do in training. Let’s move the team a lot, there’s no other way– declared the coach, after the victory over Avaí, last Saturday, by 3-0.

– I don’t usually talk much about the next game when we’re still discussing the last one. Out of respect for Avaí, we will essentially talk about this game. I’ve already started to think about Portuguesa-RJ, this calendar doesn’t allow you to think only game by game, you always have to think about this one and the next one, the next one and the next one. There is no other option, it has to be this way. Let’s change. I hope the team does well, the players that come in will respond, and I believe so. I have confidence.

The matches of the third phase of the Copa do Brasil take place in a round-trip format. It is worth remembering that goals scored away from home are no longer a tiebreaker. In case of equality after the two matches, the classification is decided on penalties.

The classic between Corinthians and Palmeiras will be played at Arena Barueri, as Allianz Parque will host a musical show. The duel between Timão and Boca will take place at Neo Química Arena.

