Technology

Digimon Survive finally gets a new release date

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius11 hours ago
0 1 1 minute read

Digimon Survivethe next big adventure in the Bandai Namco universe that isn’t Pokémon at all, has finally got a new release date: July 28, 2022. That’s not a far off date, especially for a game that’s been delayed so many times.

The first time Bandai Namco tried to establish a release window for Digimon Survive was in 2018, promising the game for mid-2019. Then, without much explanation, it was postponed to 2020.

As we approached its new release window, Digimon Survive was postponed again. This time, its developers claimed that the strategy and role-playing game needed to undergo a “complete overhaul”, pushing its possible debut to 2021.

As we are in 2022, you already know that the game has been delayed yet again. In October of last year, the development team behind Digimon Survive announced its postponement to 2022, without a set date.

Certainly Digimon Survive had to face the difficulties in development that every game faced during the restrictions and isolation brought by the pandemic. But on Digimon’s vase, seeing so many delays, it’s possible that the team ran into specific issues they chose not to disclose.

It is preferable for a game to be postponed as many times as necessary for it to arrive, in fact, ready. But transparency becomes even more important at these times. We want to hear from you, reader – do you believe it will now? Digimon Survive Does it really arrive on July 28th?

Source link

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius11 hours ago
0 1 1 minute read
Photo of Cornelius

Cornelius

Related Articles

Scientists find mysterious waves on the Sun with inexplicable speed – 03/27/2022

3 weeks ago

War in Ukraine: How Russian Invasion Threatens Cooperation in Space – 03/26/2022

3 weeks ago

WhatsApp should finally expand function launched months ago

4 weeks ago

Apple may launch iPhone subscription and ‘rental’ service

4 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button